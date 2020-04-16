CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 16

10:30AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 16

09:39AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do livestreams for charities

08:34AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

07:17AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, April
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Johnston. Gov. Reynolds announced there have been another 96 positive tests and four more deaths related to COVID-19. (Brian Powers/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

By Wednesday, Iowa's death toll had reached 53, state officials announced.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
07:00AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

How state grants help Iowa businesses stay afloat (and how more could be needed, soon)

01:38AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 16

08:50PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

Two workers die after coronavirus outbreak at Iowa pork plant
Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do livestreams for charities

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case

How state grants help Iowa businesses stay afloat (and how more could be needed, soon)

University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized patients

At The Eastern Iowa Airport, low passenger traffic, regional airline closures take toll

Iowa beginning talks on opening the state

Time Machine: Holland Furnace

Gov. Reynolds, let dark money lead you to sunshine

