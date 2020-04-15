CORONAVIRUS

Iowa's death toll from coronavirus rises to 53

LINE CHART: Iowa deaths from coronavirus as of April 15, 2020
LINE CHART: Iowa deaths from coronavirus as of April 15, 2020
01:01PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

JOHNSTON — Iowa’s death count due to the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 53.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that older Iowans in Allamakee, Clayton, Johnson and Polk Counties succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours. All of Iowa’s 53 deaths have involved people who are elderly or had underlying medical conditions when they contracted the disease, she noted.

Overall, 1,995 Iowans have tested positive for the virus – including 96 new cases today and 171 Iowans currently are hospitalized with symptoms of the illness. A total of 78 patients are in intensive care units and 43 require ventilators to assist their breathing, the governor said.

Another 407 Iowans who were tested in the most recent Iowa Department of Public Health data had negative results, bringing that number to 17,874 negative tests.

Also, 908 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus, or 46 percent of those who have tested positively in 82 or Iowa’s 99 counties.

The governor reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility in Muscatine County, bringing that number to seven facilities in Iowa. Also, she told her daily news conference at the state Emergency Response Center that hundreds of tests are being sent to meat-processing plants that have been hit with COVID-19 outbreaks, especially the pork-processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

10:37AM | Wed, April 15, 2020

