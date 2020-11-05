Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference from the Iowa State Capitol at 11 a.m. Thursday. Her last news conference was on October 7. It will be live-streamed from the governor's Facebook page. You can watch it here in the video player above.
The state is reporting a record number of coronavirus cases for the most recent 24-hour period - nearly 4,500. Hospitalization counts have broken records for 11 days in a row, with the state currently showing 839 COVID-19 patients.
