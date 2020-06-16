Iowa Football

Who is Iowa football interim head strength and conditioning director Raimond Braithwaite?

Braithwaite was an assistant of Chris Doyle's over 16 years

Raimond Braithwaite, University of Iowa football’s interim director of its strength and conditioning program, has spent his career behind the scenes.

If he has been interviewed or spoke publicly in the last decade at Iowa, I can’t find a record of it.

Braithwaite worked for Iowa S&C coach Chris Doyle from 2002 to 2004 and from 2008 until Doyle officially left the Hawkeyes’ program Monday. Braithwaite was Delaware State’s head S&C coach from 2005 through 2007.

He is 42, married with four children. He was born in Queens, N.Y., earned a degree in sports science from the University of West Florida, and earned a master’s degree in Science in Exercise Physiology from Florida State in 2001. He interned at Florida State in the fall of 2001.

In 2015, Braithwaite received the title of Master Strength & Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning association (CSCCa).

Braithwaite’s salary for the fiscal year 2019 was $205,000, more than twice of what he was paid in 2009. Doyle’s salary for the fiscal year 2019 was $800,000.

 

