Don Bosco overwhelms Lisbon in 1-vs.-2 prep wrestling clash

LISBON — Don Bosco and Lisbon have ruled Class 1A Iowa high school wrestling over the past few years.

In the last three seasons alone, the two schools have finished either first or second in the chase for the 1A team title at the state tournament. With the teams ranked first or second in whichever poll you find this season, their regular season battles appear to be a precursor to an inevitable postseason collision.

The Dons can claim the latest head of steam.

“I saw a lot of fight,” Don Bosco Coach Tom Hogan said after the second-ranked Dons smothered No. 1 Lisbon, 37-21, in a dual meet Thursday night at Lisbon High School. “Just fight in the first seven matches, for sure. And we had to grind out some wins. In a meet like that, that is what it is going to take.”

Lisbon held an 18-12 advantage through the first seven matches, after which there was an intermission to honor Lisbon Coach Brad Smith — the coaching dual wins leader in Iowa history — and the 1980 Lions’ team.

After the break, it was Don Bosco that roared with 22 straight points, highlighted by pins from Easton Larson at 145 and Cael Rahnavardi at 152. Larson (ranked No. 3 at 132 by The Predicament) and Rahnavardi (No. 2 at 145) started a string of five Don Bosco wrestlers in a row that wrestled at a higher weight class than their ranking and scored points against Lisbon.

“Giving up size is a big thing,” said Rahnavardi, who finished fourth at 170 at the state tournament last season. “But we work ourselves in the room every day, and it felt really good to come out here and show what we can do.”

Despite a 34-32 loss to Lisbon at the Battle of Waterloo last month, the Dons are hoping Thursday night’s win will secure them a No. 1 seed at the state duals tournament Feb. 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“It is insane for all of us,” Rahnavardi said. “It is a good payment for all the work we put in every day.”

Prep wrestling

AT LISBON

No. 2 Don Bosco 37, No. 1 Lisbon 21

285 — No. 4 Brant Baltes (Lisbon) dec. Jared Thiry (Don Bosco), 7-2

106 — No. 6 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) dec. No. 5 Quincy Happel (Lisbon), 10-3

113 — No. 5 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. Myles McMahon (Don Bosco), 13-6

120 — No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) dec. No. 8 Brandon Paez (Lisbon), 4-2

126 — No. 4 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) pinned Lincoln Holub (Lisbon), 1:06

132 — No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Cody Brown (Don Bosco), 2:21

138 — No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) pinned Foxe Youngblut (Don Bosco), 3:17

145 — No. 3 (at 132) Easton Larson (Don Bosco) pinned Gage McCoy (Lisbon), 1:35

152 — No. 2 (at 145) Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned No. 1 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon), 4:28

160 — No. 3 (at 152) Cael Frost (Don Bosco) maj. dec. Peyton Angelias (Lisbon), 15-5

170 — No. 1 (at 160) Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. No. 7 Max Kohl (Lisbon), 6-5

182 — No. 3 (at 170) Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Truman Krob (Lisbon), 4-1

195 — No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) dec. No. 2 (at 182) Thomas Even (Don Bosco), 7-2

220 — Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) dec. Wyatt Smith (Lisbon), 2-1

