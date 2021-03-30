Iowa Men's Basketball

Jack Nunge transferring out of Iowa men's basketball program

Says he wants to get closer to his Indiana home and family

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is checked by head coach Fran McCaffery during the Hawkeyes' game at Michigan in Ann Arbor o
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) is checked by head coach Fran McCaffery during the Hawkeyes’ game at Michigan in Ann Arbor on Feb. 25. Nunge suffered a meniscus tear of his right knee in that game, and didn’t play again the rest of the season. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Iowa men’s basketball forward Jack Nunge announced Tuesday he is transferring.

“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” said Nunge via news release. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Nunge was having a productive season as a fourth-year sophomore when he suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his right knee at Michigan on Feb. 25. He had a torn ACL in the same knee early in the 2019-20 season. He redshirted the 2018-19 season.

Last Nov. 28, Nunge’s father, Dr. Mark Nunge of Newburgh, Ind., died unexpectedly.

“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” said Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”

The 6-foot-11 Nunge averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for Iowa this season. He played in 60 games as a Hawkeye, starting 14 as a freshman.

Nunge’s absence opens a hole in the middle for Iowa. Freshman Josh Ogundele, who played just 17 minutes this season, is the only true post player McCaffery has returning.

 

