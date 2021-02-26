Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa's Jack Nunge done for season - again

Sophomore basketball player tore a meniscus Thursday

Iowa's Jack Nunge shoots over Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) in a men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb
Iowa’s Jack Nunge shoots over Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) in a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 21, 2021. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball player Jack Nunge’s season is over.

Nunge, a 6-foot-11, fourth-year sophomore, suffered a season-ending torn meniscus of his right knee during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ 79-57 loss at Michigan Thursday night. Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery announced Friday that Nunge’s injury was season-ending.

It is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending knee injury the last 16 months. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019, versus Cal Poly.

Nunge is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be sidelined four to six months.

“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” McCaffery said in the news release. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery.

“We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”

Nunge played in 22 games this season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench. A native of Newburgh, Ind., he redshirted the 2018-19 season and was approved for an additional year of eligibility after playing in only five games last year.

No. 9 Iowa (17-7, 11-6 Big Ten) plays at No. 4 Ohio State (18-6, 12-6) Sunday at 3 p.m.

