Iowa State football notes: Matt Campbell 'really proud of our kids' for voting

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell said last week all but three of his players were registered to vote.

He and the team detailed speakers who talked to the team and all the efforts that have been put in to educating players on voting and issues at hand.

It was Election Day on Tuesday and the NCAA made it an off day for all athletes so they can exercise their right to vote.

“I think the positive is there was a good portion of our guys who were really able to get their voting done prior to today,” Campbell said. “I certainly appreciate what the NCAA is doing in this matter and I think even just from our kids’ standpoint and our program’s standpoint to bring awareness to the opportunity to go out and vote and the opportunity to use your privileges to do those things.

“I think our kids, those that had the opportunity to go out and vote today are doing it, but a good portion of our guys have already been able to get their votes accounted for. So, really proud of our kids. Really proud of our kids wanting to and being a part of this process.”

Campbell said the mandatory off day could be beneficial football-wise, as well.

“We just flipped what our Monday and Tuesday looks like,” Campbell said. “Monday is our (usual) off day. I think the ability to flip it and have the ability to adapt to it — probably in a lot of ways it’s a huge benefit for this time of year. We’re kind of in the grind of the season and sometimes having a little bit of newness to the week can be a huge positive, so I think we saw the positive and took it as a huge positive. We’ll be back on the practice field tomorrow ready to go.”

Broken records

Quarterback Brock Purdy tied or broke 18 Iowa State records last season.

He was tied or was in sole possession of 22 records before Iowa State’s game against Kansas on Saturday.

Now, about halfway through, Purdy is at 23.

Against the Jayhawks, Purdy tied Bret Meyer’s career passing touchdowns record of 50. The junior has a chance to break the tie on Saturday against Baylor.

“Individual records are things that are awesome and obviously it’s attributed to the success that he’s had in the last 2 1/2 years,” Campbell said. “But I also think when you look at those kinds of records, you look at the great players around them. He was able to throw the ball to Hakeem Butler, David Montgomery, LaMichael Pettway, Charlie Kolar and the tight ends.

“That’s what I love about Brock. Those (records) are great things and things he’ll appreciate when he’s older and leaves our football program. But I love the humility and character that I think he would answer that question with and that’s, boy, what a great team accomplishment. I think it says that we’re continuing to grow at a fast rate in our football program and obviously his performance is a huge part of that and obviously his teammates have been a huge part of that.”

