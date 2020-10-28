Iowa State football notes: Cyclones emphasize voting

AMES — Election Day is less than a week away and the Iowa State football team has spent a lot of time and effort educating itself on voting and the issues at hand.

Coach Matt Campbell said all but three Iowa State players are registered to vote, and the three who aren’t made the conscious decision not to register.

“I think a lot of our guys have already voted and we’ve spent time over the last couple of weeks having events within the program to continue to educate our guys on voting,” Campbell said. “I think our kids have enjoyed that process so far.”

Director of football operations Greg Brabenec and director of player personnel Derek Hoodjer have organized the events and brought in speakers and experts who have helped educate Iowa State’s players on voting.

The players recognize and appreciate the time and effort from the staff.

“Yeah, I think that’s big time that they put that much effort into helping us with that and educating us on that stuff,” safety Greg Eisworth said. “I think that’s always a positive when we can come together for a great cause like that and them just kind of pushing that upon us, I think that’s big. It’s helped me a lot.”

On Monday evenings, Freddie Walker, an assistant director of strength and conditioning, hosts what the team affectionately calls “Fred Talks” — a play on words of the popular “Ted Talks” speaker series.

“We have discussions about (voting and civil issues) in our free time with coach Fred,” Eisworth said. “We just talk about different things like that and let people voice their opinions and I think it’s a time for us to be able to talk about things like that that are real, outside of football, and just kind of bring us closer together.”

Jake Hummel is Mr. Consistency

Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance get a lot of the fanfare when it comes to Iowa State’s linebackers.

But will linebacker Jake Hummel has quietly put together a very impressive season. Hummel had a career high 10 tackles against Oklahoma State and has 23 tackles this season.

“When you say Jake’s name, I just think of the ultimate professional,” Campbell said of the senior. “He is who he says he is and he’s as consistent as anybody in our football program in terms of what you get day-to-day. He has played a ton of snaps for us defensively and he continues to start for us on our punt team. He’s played a lot of snaps for us on our kickoff coverage and kick return teams just because he’s so talented at those skill sets that he’s acquired over the last four years.

“He’s been our Mr. Consistency and the ultimate pro. I really appreciate who he is because I think he’s made a lot of people around him much better.”

Iowa State injury report

Not much has changed for Iowa State on the injury front. Offensive linemen Joey Ramos and Trevor Downing are still out and so are receiver Tarique Milton and running back Johnny Lang.

There were times against Oklahoma State’s aggressive defense last week that Ramos and Downing could’ve made a positive impact but Campbell was happy redshirt freshmen Darrell Simons and Jake Remsburg got the experience.

“I mean, just the experience, literally that those two guys are getting right now: Big-time games, big-time opportunities, that experience is everything,” Campbell said. “And not only are they getting experience but they’re actually doing some really, really good things. I think that’s what I would even say about what I witnessed on Saturday last week: very veteran defense, very aggressive defense, and yet some really, really good things from those guys and really from the entirety of that group at times.

“That was a battle in there and I thought it wasn’t one-sided. It was a battle for 60 minutes.”

