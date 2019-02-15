Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 3A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West

Second-ranked Garvin advanced to the 120-pound final, posting a 14-2 semifinal win over Johnston’s No. 3-ranked Thomas Edwards.

2. Devin Ludwig, Western Dubuque

No. 2 Ludwig reached the 182-pound final with a 9-7 win over No. 3 Brett Mower of Glenwood.

3. Conrad Braswell, Cedar Rapids Prairie

The senior rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with two pins, moving into the top six at 132 to become the Hawks’ fourth four-time state medalist.

Class 3A team scores

1. Waverly-Shell Rock 126

2. Southeast Polk 108

3. Fort Dodge 81.5

4. Ankeny Centennial 78

5. West Des Moines Valley 58

6. Bettendorf 55.5

7. Waukee 55

T-8. Mason City 54

T-8. North Scott 54

10. Ankeny 51.5

11. Iowa City West 46.5

12. Western Dubuque 46

13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 45

14. Johnston 43

T-15. Des Moines East 38

T-15. Dubuque Hempstead 38

17. Norwalk 36

18. Linn-Mar 29.5

19. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28

20. Cedar Falls 27

21. Council Bluffs Jefferson 23

22. Pleasant Valley 22.5

T-23. Indianola 20

T-23. Iowa City High 20

25. Urbandale 18

26. Glenwood 17.5

27. Newton 16

T-28. Clear Creek Amana 12

T-28. Mount Pleasant 12

T-30. Davenport Central 11

T-30. West Des Moines Dowling 11

T-32. Dallas Center-Grimes 10

T-32. Muscatine 10

T-34. Ames 9

T-34. Le Mars 9

T-36. Burlington 8

T-36. Carroll 8

T-36. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8

T-36. Fort Madison 8

T-36. Iowa City Liberty 8

41. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6

T-42. Boone 4

T-42. Des Moines Lincoln 4

T-42. Sioux City North 4

T-42. Storm Lake 4

T-46. Lewis Central 3

T-46. Waterloo West 3

48. Marshalltown 1

