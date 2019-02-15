Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 3A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
1. Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West
Second-ranked Garvin advanced to the 120-pound final, posting a 14-2 semifinal win over Johnston’s No. 3-ranked Thomas Edwards.
2. Devin Ludwig, Western Dubuque
No. 2 Ludwig reached the 182-pound final with a 9-7 win over No. 3 Brett Mower of Glenwood.
3. Conrad Braswell, Cedar Rapids Prairie
The senior rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with two pins, moving into the top six at 132 to become the Hawks’ fourth four-time state medalist.
Class 3A team scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 126
2. Southeast Polk 108
3. Fort Dodge 81.5
4. Ankeny Centennial 78
5. West Des Moines Valley 58
6. Bettendorf 55.5
7. Waukee 55
T-8. Mason City 54
T-8. North Scott 54
10. Ankeny 51.5
11. Iowa City West 46.5
12. Western Dubuque 46
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 45
14. Johnston 43
T-15. Des Moines East 38
T-15. Dubuque Hempstead 38
17. Norwalk 36
18. Linn-Mar 29.5
19. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28
20. Cedar Falls 27
21. Council Bluffs Jefferson 23
22. Pleasant Valley 22.5
T-23. Indianola 20
T-23. Iowa City High 20
25. Urbandale 18
26. Glenwood 17.5
27. Newton 16
T-28. Clear Creek Amana 12
T-28. Mount Pleasant 12
T-30. Davenport Central 11
T-30. West Des Moines Dowling 11
T-32. Dallas Center-Grimes 10
T-32. Muscatine 10
T-34. Ames 9
T-34. Le Mars 9
T-36. Burlington 8
T-36. Carroll 8
T-36. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8
T-36. Fort Madison 8
T-36. Iowa City Liberty 8
41. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6
T-42. Boone 4
T-42. Des Moines Lincoln 4
T-42. Sioux City North 4
T-42. Storm Lake 4
T-46. Lewis Central 3
T-46. Waterloo West 3
48. Marshalltown 1
