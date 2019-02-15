Prep Wrestling

Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 2A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Hayden Taylor, Solon

Taylor, ranked No. 3 at 126, scored a 15-0 technical fall over Adel ADM’s top-ranked Andrew Flora to reach the finals.

2. Isaiah Weber, Independence

No. 8-ranked Weber pinned Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Lillegard to advance to the 113-pound finals

3. Will Esmoil, West Liberty

He beat the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to reach the 145-pound final.

» More state wrestling: Friday's area results and coverage

Class 2A team scores

1. West Delaware 56.5

2. Union Community 54.5

3. Solon 52.5

4. Centerville 51

5. Independence 49

6. Clear Lake 48.5

T-7. Monroe PCM 45.5

T-7. Spirit Lake Park 45.5

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

10. Clarion CGD 41

11. West Liberty 39

12. Red Oak 38.5

13. Crestwood 38

14. Adel ADM 37

T-15. Webster City 36

T-15. Winterset 36

17. Humboldt 33

18. Davenport Assumption 32

19. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 30

T-20. Harlan 29

T-20. Osage 29

22. Atlantic 27

23. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 26

24. Eddyville EBF 24

25. Mount Vernon 23

26. Woodward-Granger 22.5

T-27. Ballard 22

T-27. Southeast Valley 22

T-27. Washington 22

30. Burlington Notre Dame 20

31. Camanche 18.5

32. Monticello 17.5

33. Vinton-Shellsburg 17

34. Center Point-Urbana 16.5

35. Bondurant-Farrar 16

36. Hampton-Dumont 15

37. Williamsburg 13.5

T-38. Sioux City Heelan 13

T-38. Sheldon/South O’Brien 13

40. East Marshall 12

T-41. Creston/O-M 11

T-41. Maquoketa 11

T-41. Perry 11

T-44. DeWitt Central 10

T-44. Decorah 10

T-46. Columbus Community 9

T-46. Pocahontas Area 9

T-46. Van Meter/Earlham 9

49. Keokuk 8

T-50. Carlisle 7

T-50. Grinnell 7

T-52. Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

T-52. Mid-Prairie 6

54. Iowa Falls-Alden 5

T-55. Gilbert 4

T-55. Roland-Story 4

T-57. North Polk 3

T-57. Spencer 3

T-59. Albia 2

T-59. MOC-Floyd Valley 2

T-59. North Fayette Valley 2

T-59. Waukon 2

T-63. Algona 1

T-63. Charles City 1

T-63. Greene County 1

T-63. Louisa-Muscatine 1

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 3A stars, team scores

State wrestling notes: Iowa City Liberty's Ashton Barker captures medal

Iowa 3A state wrestling: Jacob Wempen vs. Devin Ludwig is MVC, district rematch in 182-pound final

Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's live updates, stream, schedule, results

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids ends controversial traffic camera collection effort

Trump declares immigration emergency, but court fight looms over presidential powers

Iowa lawmakers again air bill to govern university bidding, building

Former prosecutor Adam Foss talks criminal justice reform at Coe College

Six candidates running for North Liberty City Council seat

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.