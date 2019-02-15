Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 2A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
1. Hayden Taylor, Solon
Taylor, ranked No. 3 at 126, scored a 15-0 technical fall over Adel ADM’s top-ranked Andrew Flora to reach the finals.
2. Isaiah Weber, Independence
No. 8-ranked Weber pinned Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Lillegard to advance to the 113-pound finals
3. Will Esmoil, West Liberty
He beat the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to reach the 145-pound final.
Class 2A team scores
1. West Delaware 56.5
2. Union Community 54.5
3. Solon 52.5
4. Centerville 51
5. Independence 49
6. Clear Lake 48.5
T-7. Monroe PCM 45.5
T-7. Spirit Lake Park 45.5
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
10. Clarion CGD 41
11. West Liberty 39
12. Red Oak 38.5
13. Crestwood 38
14. Adel ADM 37
T-15. Webster City 36
T-15. Winterset 36
17. Humboldt 33
18. Davenport Assumption 32
19. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 30
T-20. Harlan 29
T-20. Osage 29
22. Atlantic 27
23. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 26
24. Eddyville EBF 24
25. Mount Vernon 23
26. Woodward-Granger 22.5
T-27. Ballard 22
T-27. Southeast Valley 22
T-27. Washington 22
30. Burlington Notre Dame 20
31. Camanche 18.5
32. Monticello 17.5
33. Vinton-Shellsburg 17
34. Center Point-Urbana 16.5
35. Bondurant-Farrar 16
36. Hampton-Dumont 15
37. Williamsburg 13.5
T-38. Sioux City Heelan 13
T-38. Sheldon/South O’Brien 13
40. East Marshall 12
T-41. Creston/O-M 11
T-41. Maquoketa 11
T-41. Perry 11
T-44. DeWitt Central 10
T-44. Decorah 10
T-46. Columbus Community 9
T-46. Pocahontas Area 9
T-46. Van Meter/Earlham 9
49. Keokuk 8
T-50. Carlisle 7
T-50. Grinnell 7
T-52. Estherville-Lincoln Central 6
T-52. Mid-Prairie 6
54. Iowa Falls-Alden 5
T-55. Gilbert 4
T-55. Roland-Story 4
T-57. North Polk 3
T-57. Spencer 3
T-59. Albia 2
T-59. MOC-Floyd Valley 2
T-59. North Fayette Valley 2
T-59. Waukon 2
T-63. Algona 1
T-63. Charles City 1
T-63. Greene County 1
T-63. Louisa-Muscatine 1
