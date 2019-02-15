Iowa state wrestling 2019: Friday's Class 2A stars, team scores

DES MOINES — Here are three stars from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

1. Hayden Taylor, Solon

Taylor, ranked No. 3 at 126, scored a 15-0 technical fall over Adel ADM’s top-ranked Andrew Flora to reach the finals.

2. Isaiah Weber, Independence

No. 8-ranked Weber pinned Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Lillegard to advance to the 113-pound finals

3. Will Esmoil, West Liberty

He beat the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to reach the 145-pound final.

Class 2A team scores

1. West Delaware 56.5

2. Union Community 54.5

3. Solon 52.5

4. Centerville 51

5. Independence 49

6. Clear Lake 48.5

T-7. Monroe PCM 45.5

T-7. Spirit Lake Park 45.5

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

10. Clarion CGD 41

11. West Liberty 39

12. Red Oak 38.5

13. Crestwood 38

14. Adel ADM 37

T-15. Webster City 36

T-15. Winterset 36

17. Humboldt 33

18. Davenport Assumption 32

19. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 30

T-20. Harlan 29

T-20. Osage 29

22. Atlantic 27

23. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 26

24. Eddyville EBF 24

25. Mount Vernon 23

26. Woodward-Granger 22.5

T-27. Ballard 22

T-27. Southeast Valley 22

T-27. Washington 22

30. Burlington Notre Dame 20

31. Camanche 18.5

32. Monticello 17.5

33. Vinton-Shellsburg 17

34. Center Point-Urbana 16.5

35. Bondurant-Farrar 16

36. Hampton-Dumont 15

37. Williamsburg 13.5

T-38. Sioux City Heelan 13

T-38. Sheldon/South O’Brien 13

40. East Marshall 12

T-41. Creston/O-M 11

T-41. Maquoketa 11

T-41. Perry 11

T-44. DeWitt Central 10

T-44. Decorah 10

T-46. Columbus Community 9

T-46. Pocahontas Area 9

T-46. Van Meter/Earlham 9

49. Keokuk 8

T-50. Carlisle 7

T-50. Grinnell 7

T-52. Estherville-Lincoln Central 6

T-52. Mid-Prairie 6

54. Iowa Falls-Alden 5

T-55. Gilbert 4

T-55. Roland-Story 4

T-57. North Polk 3

T-57. Spencer 3

T-59. Albia 2

T-59. MOC-Floyd Valley 2

T-59. North Fayette Valley 2

T-59. Waukon 2

T-63. Algona 1

T-63. Charles City 1

T-63. Greene County 1

T-63. Louisa-Muscatine 1

