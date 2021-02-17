Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2021: How to watch, schedule, live updates

Iowa high school state wrestling week begins Wednesday with the state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before the three-day traditional tournament begins Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the duals, with live updates to follow.
State duals coverage
» Outlook: A closer look at the area qualifiers, plus top-3 predictions
» Feature: How West Delaware developed team culture key to state duals success
» Follow: @kjpilcher on Twitter for live updates from the arena
How to watch state duals
Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)
TV: none
State duals schedule and results
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.
No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 MFL MarMac
No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Woodbury Central
No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 West Hancock
No. 3 Logan-Magnolia vs. No. 6 West Sioux
Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
7th Place — 4:30 p.m.
5th Place — 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Independence
No. 2 Crestwood vs. No. 7 Creston/O-M
No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Winterset
Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
7th Place — 4:30 p.m.
5th Place — 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 8 Linn-Mar
No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 North Scott
No. 2 Southeast Polk vs. No. 7 Norwalk
No. 3 Waukee vs. No. 6 Bettendorf
Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
7th Place — 4:30 p.m.
5th Place — 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
State duals attendance information
Capacity for the state wrestling tournament, including state duals, has been limited to less than 4,000 tickets per session by the IHSAA and Iowa Events Center due to the pandemic.
Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented with pods of two, four or six fans 6 feet apart.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Ticket prices have been raised to $15 for the state duals tournament and qualifying schools had the first purchasing options.