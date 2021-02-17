Prep Wrestling

Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2021: How to watch, schedule, live updates

Parents take photos of the state qualifying team at the Class 1A regional wrestling duals at Lisbon High School in Lisbo
Parents take photos of the state qualifying team at the Class 1A regional wrestling duals at Lisbon High School in Lisbon on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Lisbon defeated Alburnett to qualify for the state tournament. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa high school state wrestling week begins Wednesday with the state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before the three-day traditional tournament begins Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the duals, with live updates to follow.

State duals coverage

» Outlook: A closer look at the area qualifiers, plus top-3 predictions

» Feature: How West Delaware developed team culture key to state duals success

» Follow: @kjpilcher on Twitter for live updates from the arena

How to watch state duals

Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)

TV: none

State duals schedule and results

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 MFL MarMac

No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Woodbury Central

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 West Hancock

No. 3 Logan-Magnolia vs. No. 6 West Sioux

Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

 

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Independence

No. 2 Crestwood vs. No. 7 Creston/O-M

No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Winterset

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

 

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 8 Linn-Mar

No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 North Scott

No. 2 Southeast Polk vs. No. 7 Norwalk

No. 3 Waukee vs. No. 6 Bettendorf

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

State duals attendance information

Capacity for the state wrestling tournament, including state duals, has been limited to less than 4,000 tickets per session by the IHSAA and Iowa Events Center due to the pandemic.

Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented with pods of two, four or six fans 6 feet apart.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices have been raised to $15 for the state duals tournament and qualifying schools had the first purchasing options.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

How West Delaware wrestling developed team culture key to state duals success

Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2021: Predictions, area team outlooks

Linn-Mar goes 7-for-7 in finals of district wrestling tournament at Prairie

Photos: Class 3A Iowa high school wrestling district at Cedar Rapids Prairie

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn Soil and Water Conservation District moves tree sale online for 2021

Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

Iowa lawmaker raises vaccine skepticism with state health expert

Bill would have Iowa join other states in requiring Pledge of Allegiance in school

Iowa City Council wants law enforcement feedback on tear gas report

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.