Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2021: How to watch, schedule, live updates

Iowa high school state wrestling week begins Wednesday with the state duals tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before the three-day traditional tournament begins Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the duals, with live updates to follow.

State duals coverage

» Outlook: A closer look at the area qualifiers, plus top-3 predictions

» Feature: How West Delaware developed team culture key to state duals success

» Follow: @kjpilcher on Twitter for live updates from the arena

How to watch state duals

Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)

TV: none

State duals schedule and results

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 MFL MarMac

No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Woodbury Central

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 West Hancock

No. 3 Logan-Magnolia vs. No. 6 West Sioux

Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Independence

No. 2 Crestwood vs. No. 7 Creston/O-M

No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Winterset

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 8 Linn-Mar

No. 4 Fort Dodge vs. No. 5 North Scott

No. 2 Southeast Polk vs. No. 7 Norwalk

No. 3 Waukee vs. No. 6 Bettendorf

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

7th Place — 4:30 p.m.

5th Place — 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place — 6:30 p.m.

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

State duals attendance information

Capacity for the state wrestling tournament, including state duals, has been limited to less than 4,000 tickets per session by the IHSAA and Iowa Events Center due to the pandemic.

Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented with pods of two, four or six fans 6 feet apart.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices have been raised to $15 for the state duals tournament and qualifying schools had the first purchasing options.