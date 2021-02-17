Photos: West Delaware vs. Crestwood, Class 2A Iowa high school wrestling state duals final

Photos: West Delaware vs. Crestwood, Class 2A Iowa high school wrestling state duals final

West Delaware makes it three straight with their 49-21 2A Championship win over Crestwood

/ 21

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

State halts University of Iowa plans for new hospital in North Liberty

Iowa House approves bills aimed at increasing access to health care by forcing the University of Iowa to admit and employ more Iowans

Cedar Rapids man charged in Capitol attack released without bail, must remain in Iowa

Citing falsehoods, Iowa GOP lawmaker backs voting limits

Iowa cancels another plan for helping make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Few COVID-19 cases at Area Ambulance despite risks

Bill cracks down on sale in Iowa of pipes used to smoke illegal drugs such as meth

Iowa school funding bill on its way to governor

Keep the state out of our underpants

Iowa passes 500,000 mark in administered COVID-19 vaccinations

Trending