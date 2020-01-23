Lisbon's Brad Smith sets Iowa high school wrestling all-time dual wins record

LISBON — Brad Smith stands alone in Iowa’s high school wrestling coaching ranks.

The Hall of Famer added another accomplishment to his storied wrestling career. With two more dual victories, he has become the state’s all-time winningest coach.

The Class 1A top-ranked Lions defeated Maquoketa Valley, 81-0, and East Buchanan, 76-0, Thursday night in Winthrop, giving Smith 647 dual wins and breaking a previous tie with former Logan-Magnolia head coach Kent Kersten atop Iowa’s career dual wins list.

Smith owns a 647-210 overall record in 41 seasons, including two stints at Lisbon that sandwiched 21 seasons at Iowa City High. He already owned the state record for most state team titles with 12, surpassing legendary Waterloo West Coach Bob Siddens. He has guided Lisbon to nine traditional state team titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018. He also won three with City High, where he coached his sons, Jacob, Cody and Colton. The programs combined to win six state duals titles as well.

Smith tallied 346 dual wins for City High from 1992-2012. Smith totaled 142 wins in his first stint with Lisbon from 1979-91. He has 159 since returning to Lisbon in 2012.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com