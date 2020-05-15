Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: North Central sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Day 5 of May Mascot Madness takes us back to the northern portion of the state, as the sectional round continues.

Vote below for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Bancroft St. Johns Johnnies

• Where were they located? Home of a nine-time state-champion baseball team, Bancroft (population 695) is in northern Kossuth County, about 15 miles from the Minnesota border.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Algona Garrigan in 1989.

Curlew Waders

• Where were they located? A town with a population that has dropped to 56, Curlew can be found in southwest Palo Alto County, 12 miles southwest of Emmetsburg.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Emmetsburg in 1956.

Mallard Ducks

• Where were they located? Mallard (population 264) sits on Highway 4 in southern Palo Alto County, equidistant between Emmetsburg and Pocahontas.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with West Bend in 1991. The high school of West Bend-Mallard is in West Bend.

Section B

Klemme Shamrocks

• Where were they located? A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

Sheffield Claydiggers

• Where were they located? Sheffield (population 1,113) is on Highway 65, south of Mason City and north of Hampton, in northern Franklin County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Chapin in 1963, then housed the high school for SCMT, and now West Fork.

Twin River Valley Thunder

• Where were they located? Home of former NFL player Dallas Clark, Twin River Valley was formed 1989 with the consolidation of Twin Rivers and Gilmore City-Bradgate. Home base was in Bode, in northern Humboldt County.

• What happened to them? The school closed in 2011, with the Twin Rivers portion going to Humboldt and the Gilmore City-Bradgate part going to Algona.

Section C

Boxholm Swedes

• Where were they located? Boxholm is on Highway 169 in northwest Boone County and has a population of 187.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Pilot Mound in 1958 to form Grand Community, now a part of the Southeast Valley district, which is headquartered in Gowrie.

Fort Dodge Corpus Christi Catholic Celts

• Where were they located? Fort Dodge, the county seat of Webster County, is one of the larger communities in north-central Iowa and has a population of 24,000.

• What happened to them? Combined with Fort Dodge Sacred Heart in 1955 to form Fort Doodge St. Edmond.

Williams Cornhuskers

• Where were they located? Williams (population 327) is on old Highway 20, just east of I-35 in northeast Hamilton County. The girls’ team was known as the Red Birds.

• What happened to them? Combined with Blairsburg and Kamrar in 1962 to form the Northeast Hamilton district. Absorbed in 2015 by Webster City.

Can't view the polls on your device? Click here (A), here (B) and here (C).