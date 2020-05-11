What's the best former Iowa high school mascot? Vote in May Mascot Madness

Everybody, it seemed, was doing brackets this spring.

One of the most interesting ones locally was one by Maquoketa Valley football coach Trevor Arnold, who conducted a poll in an effort to find the state’s best-looking football helmet.

Lewis Central won that competition. It won’t win this one.

For lack of a better term, we’ll call this May Mascot Madness. Here’s how it works:

I stumbled across a website (which is a very good resource, by the way). It lists all of the high schools across Iowa, along with school colors, nickname/mascot and conference affiliation.

It doesn’t just contain current schools. It also lists defunct schools. And a lot of the schools that no longer exist had some unique, cool nicknames.

So I pared the list of defunct schools to 81 based on originality of nicknames. No Lions, Tigers or Bears on this list.

Instead, we have everything from Admirals (Farragut) to Zippers (Zwingle).

This isn’t your conventional bracket. Each competition will consist of three schools, not two, and one will advance based on voting. It’s a popularity contest, plain and simple.

The first round — we’ll call it sectionals — will take nine days and tour the state, from northwest to southeast. By the end of sectionals, 81 teams will be pared to 27.

Then comes districts, in which 27 schools become nine.

The substate tournament carves the list of survivors to three, which will vie for a state championship.

Who will be the last team standing? Will it be the Everly Cattlefeeders, producers of one of the state’s best six-on-six girls’ basketball players in Jeanette Olson? The Panama Mosquitoes? The Webb Spiders? The Sheffield Claydiggers? Or will it be a dark horse (like the Garwin Rough Riders)?

Climb aboard and enjoy the ride. Let’s have some fun.

Far Northwest District

SECTION A

Larchwood St. Mary's Traveliers

Lester Goldfinches

Ocheyedan Mounders

SECTION B

Alton St. Mary's Blue Jax

Floyd Valley Thunderbirds

Sioux City Riverside Cavaliers

SECTION C

Fairview Typhoons

Grand Meadow Larks

Quimby Peacocks

Near Northwest District

Coming Tuesday