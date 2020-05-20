Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: East Central sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Geographically, this is the May Mascot Madness district that comes closest to Cedar Rapids, with entrants as near as Iowa City, Oxford and Mechanicsville.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Goose Lake Jets

• Where were they located? Goose Lake (population 221) is on Highway 136, 13 miles northwest of Clinton.

• What happened to them? Became home base for the Northeast district when Goose Lake merged with Elvira and Charlotte in 1962.

Mechanicsville Bullets

• Where were they located? One of a series of railroad towns along Highway 30 east of Cedar Rapids toward Clinton, Mechanicsville has a stable population of 1,133.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Stanwood in 1962 to form Lincoln Community (named after the highway). Now the westernmost town of the North Cedar district.

Zwingle Zippers

• Where were they located? A tiny community of 93 that straddles the Jackson/Dubuque county line, Zwingle is along Highway 61.

• What happened to them? The year is unknown, but absorbed by Maquoketa.

Section B

DeWitt DeHawks

• Where were they located? DeWitt (population 5,322) is in central Clinton County, about 15 miles west of Clinton on Highway 30 and 25 miles north of the Quad Cities on Highway 61.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with nearby smaller towns of Grand Mound, Low Moor and Welton in 1960 to form Central High School. The district now goes by Central DeWitt.

DeWitt St. Joseph’s Warbirds

• Where were they located? St. Joe’s was the parochial school in DeWitt, in central Clinton County.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Clinton St. Mary’s in 1968, now known as Clinton Prince of Peace.

Muscatine Catholic Muscateers

• Where were they located? The fifth-largest Mississippi River town in Iowa, Muscatine has a population of 23,800.

• What happened to them? The Muscateers’ final school year was 1968-69.

Section C

Iowa City University High Blue Hawks

• Where were they located? Established in 1916, University High was a laboratory/experimental school directed through the U of I College of Education for the training of principals, superintendents and teachers. It was located in what is now North Hall.

• What happened to them? Closed in 1972.

Nichols Little Nicks

• Where were they located? In western Muscatine County, Nichols (population 362) is 13 miles west of Muscatine on Highway 22.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by West Liberty, year unknown.

Oxford Seabees

• Where were they located? Oxford (population 807) is about 10 miles west of Iowa City, situated between Interstate 80 and Highway 6.

• What happened to them? Combined with Tiffin and Cosgrove in 1963 to become Clear Creek. Now, as Clear Creek Amana, it is one of the fastest growing districts in the state.

