Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Near Northwest District sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Day 2 of May Mascot Madness takes us to the Spencer/Storm Lake area for the sectional round.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Clay Central Comanches

• Where were they located? Formed in 1964 by the merger of Royal and Greenville-Rossie, the high school was in Royal (population 446), in western Clay County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Everly in 1989 to form Clay Central-Everly.

Everly Cattlefeeders

• Where were they located? Everly (population 603) is just south of U.S. Highway 18, about 10 miles west of Spencer.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Clay Central in 1989 to form Clay Central-Everly.

Clay Central-Everly Mavericks

• Where were they located? Upon consolidation of Clay Central and Everly in 1989, the high school was in Everly.

• What happened to them? Graduated its final class in 2019. Students now attend Hartley HMS, Okoboji, Sioux Central and Spencer.

Section B

Brooke Canaries

• Where were they located? Brooke Township is near Peterson, in Buena Vista County. Latest census figures counted 174 in the township.

• What happened to them? Consolidated in 1959 with Peterson, Linn Grove, Highview and Cornell to form Sioux Valley. Now part of the Sioux Central district.

Fonda Flyers

• Where were they located? On Highway 7 between Storm Lake and Fort Dodge, Fonda (population 585) is in the southwest corner of Pocahontas County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Newell-Providence in 1989 to become Newell-Fonda.

Sioux Valley Soos

• Where were they located? Linn Grove (population 148) was home base for the Soos. The district was formed in 1959 with the consolidation of Peterson, Linn Grove, Highview, Cornell and Brooke Township in northwest Buena Vista County and southwest Clay County.

• What happened to them? Merged in 1990 with Sioux Rapids-Rembrandt to form Sioux Central. The high school is in Sioux Rapids.

Section C

Albert City-Truesdale Hurricanes

• Where were they located? The district straddled Highway 3 in Buena Vista County, north of Storm Lake. Albert City has a population of 671.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Sioux Central in 2004.

Marathon Minutemen

• Where were they located? With a population of 230, Marathon is on Highway 10 in northeast Buena Vista County and is virtually equidistant among Spencer, Emmetsburg, Storm Lake and Pocahontas.

• What happened to them? Merged with Laurens in 1976 to become Laurens-Marathon. Now part of the Pocahontas Area district.

Webb Spiders

• Where were they located? Clay County roads B63 and M54 pass through Webb, which has a population of 131.

• What happened to them? Combined in 1963 with Gillett Grove to form South Clay. That district closed in 1993, with students now attending Spencer and Sioux Central.