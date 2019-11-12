Iowa high school state volleyball tournament: Tuesday's schedule, scores, live streams

The 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament is here, beginning Tuesday with quarterfinal matches in 5A and 4A at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Find the schedule, scores, coverage and live stream links below.

» Class 5A preview: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

» Class 4A preview: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

» Brackets: Updated pairings and schedule for all 5 classes

» Feature: Iowa City Liberty makes a Lightning-quick breakthrough in Year 3

Court 1 schedule

5A: No. 1 Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. No. 8 Waukee (35-11), noon

5A: No. 4 Ankeny (36-5) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

4A: No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

4A: No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

Court 2 schedule

5A: No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

5A: No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (40-4) vs. No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.

4A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. No. 10 Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

4A: No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 8 Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.