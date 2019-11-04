Iowa high school volleyball regional finals: Monday's 3A, 4A, 5A scores, live updates

The first 24 tickets to the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament will be punched Monday night as regional finals take place in classes 5A, 4A and 3A.

Scroll down for live updates, scores and more. All matches start at 7 p.m.

» Preview: A closer look at Monday's area regional finals

Class 5A

Region 1

No. 9 Ankeny Centennial (18-14) at No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (37-3)

Region 2

Waterloo West (27-13) at No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (39-4)

Region 3

Southeast Polk (20-14) at No. 8 Waukee (34-11)

Region 4

No. 14 Iowa City High (17-14) at No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (31-11)

Region 5

No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-18) at No. 4 Ankeny (35-5)

Region 6

Marshalltown (17-14) at No. 1 Cedar Falls (40-1)

Region 7

No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (20-13) at No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (33-2)

» Follow @jtlinder for live coverage

Region 8

No. 10 Bettendorf (22-13) at No. 7 Pleasant Valley (28-5)

Class 4A

Region 1

Carroll (23-13) at No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-3)

Region 2

Glenwood (29-12) at No. 6 Lewis Central (28-6)

Region 3

No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6) at No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (45-6)

Region 4

No. 11 Gilbert (32-12) at No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-6)

» Follow @douglasmilesCRG for live coverage

Region 5

Carlisle (23-14) at No. 8 Marion (29-10)

» Follow @jeje66 for live coverage

Region 6

Charles City (19-25) at No. 5 West Delaware (38-5)

Region 7

Clinton (13-22) at No. 10 Western Dubuque (21-13)

Region 8

Burlington (25-5) at No. 3 North Scott (27-5)

Class 3A

Region 1

Sheldon (21-13) vs. No. 12 Unity Christian (23-10)

At MOC-Floyd Valley

Region 2

No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (34-4) vs. Humboldt (30-5)

At Storm Lake

Region 3

No. 3 Red Oak (32-6) vs. No. 11 Des Moines Christian (24-6)

At Atlantic

Region 4

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (29-14) vs. No. 13 Union (29-11)

At Grundy Center

Region 5

No. 6 New Hampton (40-3) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (32-10)

At Jesup

Region 6

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. Independence (29-11)

At Iowa City West

Region 7

No. 8 Tipton (32-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (32-9)

At Benton Community

Region 8

No. 5 West Liberty (30-7) vs. Albia (29-9)

At Washington