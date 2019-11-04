Iowa high school volleyball regional finals: Monday's 3A, 4A, 5A scores, live updates

The first 24 tickets to the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament will be punched Monday night as regional finals take place in classes 5A, 4A and 3A.
Scroll down for live updates, scores and more. All matches start at 7 p.m.
» Preview: A closer look at Monday's area regional finals
Class 5A
Region 1
No. 9 Ankeny Centennial (18-14) at No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (37-3)
Region 2
Waterloo West (27-13) at No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (39-4)
Region 3
Southeast Polk (20-14) at No. 8 Waukee (34-11)
Region 4
No. 14 Iowa City High (17-14) at No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (31-11)
Region 5
No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-18) at No. 4 Ankeny (35-5)
Region 6
Marshalltown (17-14) at No. 1 Cedar Falls (40-1)
Region 7
No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (20-13) at No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (33-2)
» Follow @jtlinder for live coverage
Region 8
No. 10 Bettendorf (22-13) at No. 7 Pleasant Valley (28-5)
Class 4A
Region 1
Carroll (23-13) at No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-3)
Region 2
Glenwood (29-12) at No. 6 Lewis Central (28-6)
Region 3
No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (31-6) at No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (45-6)
Region 4
No. 11 Gilbert (32-12) at No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-6)
» Follow @douglasmilesCRG for live coverage
Region 5
Carlisle (23-14) at No. 8 Marion (29-10)
» Follow @jeje66 for live coverage
Region 6
Charles City (19-25) at No. 5 West Delaware (38-5)
Region 7
Clinton (13-22) at No. 10 Western Dubuque (21-13)
Region 8
Burlington (25-5) at No. 3 North Scott (27-5)
Class 3A
Region 1
Sheldon (21-13) vs. No. 12 Unity Christian (23-10)
At MOC-Floyd Valley
Region 2
No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (34-4) vs. Humboldt (30-5)
At Storm Lake
Region 3
No. 3 Red Oak (32-6) vs. No. 11 Des Moines Christian (24-6)
At Atlantic
Region 4
No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (29-14) vs. No. 13 Union (29-11)
At Grundy Center
Region 5
No. 6 New Hampton (40-3) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (32-10)
At Jesup
Region 6
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. Independence (29-11)
At Iowa City West
Region 7
No. 8 Tipton (32-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (32-9)
At Benton Community
Region 8
No. 5 West Liberty (30-7) vs. Albia (29-9)
At Washington