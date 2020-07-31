Prep Softball

Jena Lawrence, No. 1 Albia deny Williamsburg in 3A state softball championship game

3A all-tournament captain homers, throws 3-hit shutout in 1-0 win

Williamsburg's Charlotte Wetjen makes a catch in right field during the third inning of their Class 3A championship game
Williamsburg’s Charlotte Wetjen makes a catch in right field during the third inning of their Class 3A championship game against Albia on Friday at the Rogers Sports Complex Park in Fort Dodge. Albia prevailed, 1-0. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

FORT DODGE — The Williamsburg Raiders got their shot.

After they fell short, all they wanted was another.

“If we played them again, I know we could definitely take them,” Jill Holub said.

For now, at least, the state softball tournament is a single-elimination deal, and top-ranked Albia edged No. 3 Williamsburg, 1-0, to claim the Class 3A championship Friday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.

It was Albia’s first state championship in any sport.

“We just made history right there,” said Albia’s Jena Lawrence, the all-tournament captain. “There was a lot more pressure on us because it was our last game, our last chance. There were seven of us (seniors), and we really wanted to go out with a bang.”

For Lawrence, that bang was a home run that led off the bottom of the fourth inning and accounted for the game’s lone run.

She also pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight.

“(Lawrence) is a great player. She kind of beat us by herself,” Williamsburg Coach Adam Berte said.

Albia (22-1) was making its fourth consecutive state appearance. The Raiders (25-5), meanwhile, were in Fort Dodge for the first time since 2002.

They had already slain one giant, knocking off three-time defending-champion Davenport Assumption in the semifinals Wednesday.

“I don’t think there was any hangover,” Berte said. “We had more energy today than maybe we’d had all season.

“Maybe we were too amped up.”

Williamsburg got a baserunner into scoring position in each of the last four innings, but couldn’t get a run across.

The best shot came in the seventh, when Holub led off with a single, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Elle Ridgeway sacrificed her to third, but Lawrence (20-0) struck Peyton Driscoll out and induced a flyout from Megan Lamparek to close it out.

“We were ready for her speed,” Williamsburg’s Aubray Walters said. “Our energy level might not quite have been where it was against Assumption.”

Driscoll, a freshman pitcher, nearly matched Lawrence. She struck out nine and walked three, yielding four hits.

The difference was Lawrence’s homer.

Driscoll, Walters and Charley Geguzis represented Williamsburg on the 3A all-tournament team. Nicole Sullivan and Maia Bentley of Mount Vernon — the fourth-place team after a 4-1 loss to Assumption on Friday — also made the squad.

It wasn’t the final destination Williamsburg had hoped for, but it was another step for a program that has made steady progress through the past five years.

“It’s been a dream,” Walters said.

ALBIA 1, WILLIAMSBURG 0

Class 3A State Championship, at Fort Dodge

Williamsburg 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Albia 000 100 x — 1 4 0

Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. Jena Lawrence and Alex Beard. W – Lawrence (20-0). L – Driscoll (16-4) . HR – A: Lawrence (1).

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Williamsburg vs. Albia, Class 3A Iowa high school state softball championship

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Friday's championship live stream, TV, schedule, updates

Kaylin Kinney, one of Iowa's all-time bests, cements legacy with state softball title

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Fort Dodge, Class 5A Iowa high school softball state championship

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what you need to know

Iowa stymies public information requests during pandemic

Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade

50 years ago on an Iowa farm, the Wadena Rock Festival drew hippies and Little Richard

Rural Iowa's lack of affordable housing creates barrier for new business

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.