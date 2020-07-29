Prep Softball

Williamsburg stuns 3-time defending 3A champion Assumption in state softball semifinals

Raiders will face No. 1 Albia for title after 5-4 win

Williamsburg's Jill Holub (right) slaps hands with Olivia Stratton after scoring the eventual winning run during the sev
Williamsburg’s Jill Holub (right) slaps hands with Olivia Stratton after scoring the eventual winning run during the seventh inning of their class 3A semifinal game against the Assumption Knights at Harlan & Hazel Rogers Sports Complex Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Williamsburg won 5-4. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Dana Becker, correspondent

FORT DODGE — A new champion will be crowned in Class 3A this week after Williamsburg stunned three-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption on Wednesday, 5-4.

Led by freshman sensation Peyton Driscoll, the third-ranked Raiders (25-4) will face No. 1 Albia (21-1) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the finals.

Driscoll scattered seven hits and struck out seven batters, improving to 16-3 on the year.

After falling behind early when Anna Wohlers launched a two-run homer for the No. 2-ranked Knights (20-6), Driscoll and Williamsburg settled down. The situation was much different than during the regular-season meeting, which Assumption won 12-0.

“Yeah, that was a much bigger game for us than them,” Williamsburg head coach Adam Berte said. “We learned so much about ourselves and I learned so much about our team from that game. We made a lot of adjustments and Peyton had a much better idea of how to pitch to their hitters after that game.”

Driscoll retired 12 of 14 during a stretch early in the game, including a perfect three-up, three-down fourth after watching as the Raiders offense came alive.

Williamsburg plated two runs in that frame to tie it at 2-all as senior Charley Geguzis drove in a run and Shannon Finn scored on a successful double steal attempt. Geguzis, who is headed to William Penn, had two RBIs in the game and was 2-for-3 with a walk.

“This feels so great,” Driscoll said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been pitching since I was 10 years old thinking about competing in the state championship game.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Assumption did not go away easily. The Knights rallied with two runs in the fifth as pinch-hitter Libby Madden connected on a 3-2 pitch to the outfield grass.

Williamsburg, though, answered right back in the top of the seventh as senior Jill Holub recorded her second hit of the game. After two outs, Holub came around to score as the Knights were unable to field a hard-hit ball by Jenna Thurm.

“We’ve had one goal and that’s been to make it to the state title game, Driscoll said. “When we are working as a team that is when we have the adrenaline going and I just have to do my job.”

WILLIAMSBURG 5, DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION 4

Class 3A Semifinal, Fort Dodge

Williamsburg 010 201 1 - 5 7 0

Assumption 200 002 0 - 4 7 5

WP-Peyton Driscoll (16-3, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 7 K, 2 BB). LP-Leah Maro (8-2, 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. HR-DA: Anna Wohlers. RBI-W: Charlotte Wetjen, Charley Geguzis (2); DA: Anna Wohlers (2), Libby Madden (2). SB-W: Shannon Finn, Charlotte Wetjen; DA: Lauren Loken, Izzy Krogman (2).

Dana Becker, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Williamsburg vs. Davenport Assumption, Class 3A Iowa high school state softball semifinals

Mya Dodge, Abby Spore 'make it hurt;' Kennedy blasts Muscatine in state softball semifinals

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Muscatine, Class 5A Iowa high school state softball semifinals

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hundreds of doctors urge Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue mandate masks

457 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 new cases between Johnson and Linn counties

Cedar Rapids families have till Aug. 5 to decide on virtual or in-school learning

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

Plans for mini golf course in works for Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.