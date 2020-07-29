Williamsburg stuns 3-time defending 3A champion Assumption in state softball semifinals

FORT DODGE — A new champion will be crowned in Class 3A this week after Williamsburg stunned three-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption on Wednesday, 5-4.

Led by freshman sensation Peyton Driscoll, the third-ranked Raiders (25-4) will face No. 1 Albia (21-1) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the finals.

Driscoll scattered seven hits and struck out seven batters, improving to 16-3 on the year.

After falling behind early when Anna Wohlers launched a two-run homer for the No. 2-ranked Knights (20-6), Driscoll and Williamsburg settled down. The situation was much different than during the regular-season meeting, which Assumption won 12-0.

“Yeah, that was a much bigger game for us than them,” Williamsburg head coach Adam Berte said. “We learned so much about ourselves and I learned so much about our team from that game. We made a lot of adjustments and Peyton had a much better idea of how to pitch to their hitters after that game.”

Driscoll retired 12 of 14 during a stretch early in the game, including a perfect three-up, three-down fourth after watching as the Raiders offense came alive.

Williamsburg plated two runs in that frame to tie it at 2-all as senior Charley Geguzis drove in a run and Shannon Finn scored on a successful double steal attempt. Geguzis, who is headed to William Penn, had two RBIs in the game and was 2-for-3 with a walk.

“This feels so great,” Driscoll said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been pitching since I was 10 years old thinking about competing in the state championship game.”

Assumption did not go away easily. The Knights rallied with two runs in the fifth as pinch-hitter Libby Madden connected on a 3-2 pitch to the outfield grass.

Williamsburg, though, answered right back in the top of the seventh as senior Jill Holub recorded her second hit of the game. After two outs, Holub came around to score as the Knights were unable to field a hard-hit ball by Jenna Thurm.

“We’ve had one goal and that’s been to make it to the state title game, Driscoll said. “When we are working as a team that is when we have the adrenaline going and I just have to do my job.”

WILLIAMSBURG 5, DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION 4

Class 3A Semifinal, Fort Dodge

Williamsburg 010 201 1 - 5 7 0

Assumption 200 002 0 - 4 7 5

WP-Peyton Driscoll (16-3, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 7 K, 2 BB). LP-Leah Maro (8-2, 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. HR-DA: Anna Wohlers. RBI-W: Charlotte Wetjen, Charley Geguzis (2); DA: Anna Wohlers (2), Libby Madden (2). SB-W: Shannon Finn, Charlotte Wetjen; DA: Lauren Loken, Izzy Krogman (2).