Iowa high school girls' soccer state tournament 2019: Brackets and schedule

The Iowa high school girls’ state soccer tournament takes over Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Twenty-four teams from around the state qualified with regional victories Monday night.

Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings and schedule for all three classes.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, June 6

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (17-1) vs. No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Gilbert (18-0) vs. No. 6 Union (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

No. 2 Sioux City Heelan (15-3) vs. No. 8 North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. No. 7 Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals — Friday, June 7

11 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 8

10 a.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, June 6

No. 1 Adel ADM (16-1) vs. No. 8 Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Spencer (19-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (13-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. No. 6 Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, June 7

1:30 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 8

12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, June 6

No. 1 Waukee (15-3) vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Des Moines Valley (13-3) vs. No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, June 7

4 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 8

3 p.m.