Prep Soccer

Kady Pfeifer comes off bench to score CPU's golden goal in girls' state soccer quarterfinals

Center Point-Urbana beats Nevada 1-0 in overtime

Center Point-Urbana's Kady Pfeifer (22) attempts a shot as Nevada's Erica Sporrer (35) slide tackles her and Nevada's Hannah Thomsen (17) and Nevada's Savannah Skaggs (8) come in for support during the Class 1A first round game between Center Point-Urbana and Nevada at the Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines Thursday, June 6, 2019. CPU won the game, 1-0 in extra time. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Center Point-Urbana's Kady Pfeifer (22) attempts a shot as Nevada's Erica Sporrer (35) slide tackles her and Nevada's Hannah Thomsen (17) and Nevada's Savannah Skaggs (8) come in for support during the Class 1A first round game between Center Point-Urbana and Nevada at the Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines Thursday, June 6, 2019. CPU won the game, 1-0 in extra time. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Ben Visser, correspondent

DES MOINES — Center Point-Urbana’s Kady Pfeifer is a quiet person and player.

“She’s been that silent player on the team — that 12th man,” Center Point-Urbana girls’ soccer coach Todd Mitchell said.

Thursday at Crownie Soccer Park, Pfeifer had the loudest goal of CPU’s season.

With 3:14 left in overtime, the ball found itself at the foot of Pfeifer in the middle of the box and Pfeifer rifled it into the back of Nevada’s net, giving the Stormin’ Pointers a 1-0 win in a Class 1A girls’ state soccer quarterfinal.

“I just saw the ball come in and I knew I could make it,” Pfeifer said. “I just hammered it away.”

Pfeifer, a junior, only scored three goals all season while coming off the bench.

Her fourth helped the No. 3-ranked Stormin’ Pointers (17-2) advance to the Class 1A semifinals, where they’ll face No. 8 North Polk (16-4) at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

“I’ve been hungry for (another goal) for so long,” Pfeifer said. “It was amazing to finally score one again.”

Her teammates mobbed her in celebration when they saw it go in.

“I’m really proud of Kady, she was there when she needed to be,” Mitchell said. “When she comes in, she contributes, and she knocks it out of the park and we always rely on her to do that.”

Center Point-Urbana has allowed only two goals all season, so Mitchell was confident in his team’s defense. But seventh-ranked Nevada (14-5) was packing its back line.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a nail-biter,” Mitchell said. “We stick true to what we do best, and that’s defend. But I’m not going to lie, there have been times this year where we’ve struggled scoring. They took advantage of that and really bunkered in and sometimes they had five players back there. That makes it frustrating for our attackers.”

In the second half, CPU tried to forced the issue. When overtime started, Mitchell had a simple message for his team.

“What we told them after regulation is, ‘Play small, go after small passes and go back to what you do well and it’s going to happen,’” Mitchell said.

The Stormin’ Pointers took the message to heart and methodically moved the ball. It found Pfeifer in the middle of the box.

“(Scoring that goal) was amazing,” Pfeifer said. “I’m so glad my team was there to back me up, too. I just felt supported though that whole game from my team.”

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Soccer ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Shutout delivers Cedar Rapids Xavier to girls' state soccer semifinals for first time since 2014

Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2019: Thursday's schedule, scores, live streams

Union girls' soccer has new class, same excitement at state tournament

Iowa City West boys' soccer can't stop Waukee from unbeaten season, state title

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Food Truck Roundup: The start of summer means return of food trucks in Eastern Iowa

One Iowan's D-Day story, 75 years later

Toddler run over, seriously injured by lawn mower, driver believed to have been drunk

Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake wants trial moved

Iowa County supervisor charged with drunken driving

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.