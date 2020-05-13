Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: West Central sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Day 3 of May Mascot Madness heads southward, into the Loess Hills area in west-central Iowa for the sectional round.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Avoca Bluebirds

• Where were they located? A mile south of Interstate 80 in northeast Pottawattamie County, Avoca (population 1,531) lies about 12 miles south of Harlan.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Hancock in 1957 to form AvoHa, Avoca now serves as home base to AHSTW (Avo-Ha-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut).

East Monona Thunderhawks

• Where were they located? This district was formed in 1963 with the consolidation of Moorhead and Soldier, both of which lie on Highway 183. Moorhead (population 226) is about an hour drive from both Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

• What happened to them? The district closed in 1997 and split between West Harrison and Charter Oak-Ute.

Panama Mosquitoes

• Where were they located? A town of 221, Panama resides 12 miles northwest of Harlan in western Shelby County.

• What happened to them? The year is unclear, but Panama was absorbed by Harlan.

Section B

Bayard Reds

• Where were they located? Bayard (population 455) sits on Highway 141 in northern Guthrie County, 60 miles northwest of Des Moines.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Coon Rapids in 1984 to form Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Lanesboro Burros

• Where were they located? Tucked in northeast Carroll County, Lanesboro (population 109) is 7 miles south of the nearest highway (175), equidistant from Carroll and Rockwell City.

• What happened to them? The district was absorbed (year unknown) by Lake City and now is part of the South Central Calhoun district.

Viola Township Victors

• Where were they located? Viola Township is the most northeasterly of 12 townships in Audubon County. There are no incorporated towns in the township.

• What happened to them? Absorbed (year unknown) by Audubon.

Section C

DeSoto Whirlwinds

• Where were they located? A community of 1,000 at the junction of Highway 169 and Interstate 80 in southern Dallas County, DeSoto is just west of the outermost western suburbs of Des Moines.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Adel in 1955 to become Adel-DeSoto. It’s now ADM with the addition of Minburn.

Nevin Blue Sox

• Where were they located? Nevinville is an unincorporated town in northeast Adams County, about 13 miles northeast of Creston.

• What happened to them? The year of closure is unknown. Nevin is now part of the Orient-Macksburg district.

Zion Zephyrs

• Where were they located? Zion doesn’t appear on most state maps any more. It resides on a county road between Orient and Macksburg in southeast Adair County.

• What happened to them? Like Nevin, Zion was absorbed by Orient-Macksburg, but the year is unknown.

