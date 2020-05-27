Prep Sports

Mississippi Valley Conference will sponsor 2020 baseball, softball season

Varsity schedule begins June 16; play consists of 20 conference games, 14 of which count toward divisional standings

Iowa City High’s Ayana Lindsey (42) steals second base against Cedar Rapids Kennedy last season. The Little Hawks will host Kennedy in a Mississippi Valley Conference non-divisional doubleheader June 19 at City High. Both teams are Class 5A state-championship contenders. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Mississippi Valley Conference announced Wednesday that it will sponsor high school baseball and softball this summer.

The decision is based on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ May 20 proclamation, in conjunction with guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The MVC also regulates sophomore baseball. Lower-level softball (including the sophomore level) and baseball not governed by the MVC will be released by their individual leagues, such as the CRANDIC.

There will be limitations on fans. Additional information will be forthcoming from individual schools.

The MVC consists of 16 schools — Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Western Dubuque.

Practice begins June 1, with teams allowed to begin competition June 15. Each team was scheduled 20 conference games, including a 14-game divisional slate that will determine league champions.

Playing dates are June 16, 18, 23, 25 and 29, and July 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10.

