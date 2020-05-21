Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Southeast sectionals, May Mascot Madness

The sectional round for May Mascot Madness concludes Thursday with the brackets of the Southeast District (even though Section A is more centrally located).

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

At the end of this leg of the competition, we’ll be down to 27 schools. Up next, the district round, starting Monday.

Section A

Clutier Charging Czechs

• Where were they located? With a population of 205, Clutier resides in east-central Tama County, about 5 miles west of Highway 21. Nickname was later changed to the Monarchs.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Traer in 1961. Became Traer-Clutier, then later North Tama.

Green Mountain Mounties

• Where were they located? About 5 miles northeast of Marshalltown, Green Mountain has a population of 126.

• What happened to them? Combined with Garwin in 1987 to form Green Mountain-Garwin.

Tama Tamahawks

• Where were they located? The southern (and slightly larger) of the “twin cities” of Tama County, Tama has a population of 2,700.

• What happened to them? Combined with northern neighbor Toledo — along will smaller towns Chelsea and Montour — to form South Tama in 1962.

Section B

Fox Valley Trotters

• Where were they located? Milton is a town of 394 on Highway 2 in southwest Van Buren County, about 5 miles from the Missouri border. The school was founded in 1961 by the merger of Milton and Cantril.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Van Buren in 2002.

Salem Seahawks

• Where were they located? Salem (population 381) is just west of the Avenue of the Saints (highways 218 and 27) in Henry County, about 15 miles southwest of Mount Pleasant.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Mount Pleasant, year unknown.

Wyman Welshmen

• Where were they located? An unincorporated town, Wyman is in southwest Louisa County, between Washington, Mount Pleasant and Columbus Junction.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Winfield, year unknown, and now part of the Winfield-Mount Union district.

Section C

Hedrick Foxes

• Where were they located? Hedrick is on Highway 149 in southwest Keokuk County, between Ottumwa and Sigourney. Population today is 847.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Pekin in 1991.

Rose Hill Hill Men

• Where were they located? A town on Highway 92 in eastern Mahaska County, Rose Hill has a population of 161.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Oskaloosa, year unknown.

South English Blue Bombers

• Where were they located? At the junction of highways 22 and 149 in northeast Keokuk County, between Sigourney and Williamsburg. Population is 206.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by North English in 1950. The district became known as English Valleys in 1957.

