Kennedy's Jacob Green runs to win, settles for 3rd

FORT DODGE — Jacob Green made his big move on the final ascent.

“I wanted to test the other guys’ legs, and I wanted to test my own,” said the senior at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “I learned that if it came down to the final sprint, it was going to be close.

“I knew Max (Murphy) has the great footspeed.”

And it was Murphy’s kick that prevailed. The senior from Pleasant Valley passed Green, then chased down Sam Hall of West Des Moines Dowling to win the Class 4A boys’ individual title at the state cross country meet Saturday morning at Lakeside Golf Course.

Murphy finished in 15 minutes, 29.3 seconds, Hall in 15:29.5. Green was third in 15:35.

“I’m happy with it,” Green said. “It was a really nice race. The weather conditions weren’t bad. At a mile, I tossed my gloves and said, ‘Let’s race.’”

At 1 1/2 miles, Murphy and Hall broke from a pack of about a dozen runners. Shortly thereafter, Green began pursuit.

“I figured, I might as well go with them,” he said.

Shortly after the 2-mile mark, Green caught the leaders and made it a three-man race. He took the initiative on the final climb, then Hall made a surge and Murphy ultimately outkicked them both.

Camille Jackson of Ames smashed the girls’ state-meet record by nearly half a minute, motoring to a 21-second win in 17:23.

Iowa City Liberty sophomore Ashlyn Keeney was second in 17:44.

“My goal was to win, and I was hoping to run faster,” Keeney said. “But I had some things going on.”

Things?

“Yeah, I had whooping cough,” said Keeney, who dealt with a nasty eye infection before the season. “I haven’t been feeling the best. But I was happy with how I handled myself during the race. Usually, I get overanxious.”

Keeney stayed with Jackson for the first half of the race before Jackson pulled away.

Last year’s champion, Linn-Mar’s Micah Poellet was fourth Saturday in 18:18.

“I’m kind of tired,” Poellet said. “I spent a lot of effort trying to keep up.”

Poellet led the Lions to a third-place girls finish. Johnston claimed its fourth 4A girls’ crown in six years with 56 points, followed by Dubuque Senior (88) and Linn-Mar (119). Cedar Rapids Prairie was eighth, Iowa City High ninth.

Jordyn Beck and Chloe Skidmore were 12th and 13th for Linn-Mar.

Dowling earned its second straight boys’ title, and its sixth in nine years. The Maroons outscored Pleasant Valley, 87-96, with Dubuque Hempstead third with 100. Prairie was sixth, Iowa City West eighth, Liberty 10th.

Prairie’s Jack Pendergast finished seventh in 15:53. Cedar Rapids Washington’s Max Locher and Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal placed 10th and 12th.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY: CLASS 4A

At Fort Dodge (Lakeside Golf Course)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Johnston 56, 2. Dubuque Senior 88, 3. Linn-Mar 119, 4. Waukee 138, 5. Southeast Polk 144, 6. West Des Moines Valley 200, 7. Dubuque Hempstead 202, 8. C.R. Prairie 218, 9. Iowa City High 223, 10. West Des Moines Dowling 247, 11. Urbandale 248, 12. Western Dubuque 252, 13. Sioux City East 279, 14. Bettendorf 304, 15. Indianola 357.

Individuals — 1. Camille Jackson (Ames), 17:23; 2. Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), 17:44; 3. Lillian Schmidt (Dubuque Senior), 18:07; 4. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar), 18:18; 5. Belle Heikes (Johnston), 18:31; 6. Kaia Downs (Sioux City East), 18:38; 7. Claire Edmondson (Dubuque Senior), 18:39; 8. Aleah Tenpas (Johnston), 9. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch (Ottumwa), 18:46; 10. Samantha Strauss (Johnston), 18:48; 11. Hannah Brown (Dubuque Hempstead), 18:48; 12. Jordyn Beck (Linn-Mar), 18:48; 13. Chloe Skidmore (Linn-Mar), 18:48; 14. Phoebe Hermanson (Marshalltown), 18:50; 15. McKenzie Logan (Iowa City Liberty), 18:53; 16. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 18:56; 17. Lauren Schulze (WDM Valley), 19:01; 18. Izzy Gorton (Dubuque Senior), 19:04; 19. Gabby Cortez (C.R. Prairie), 19:05; 20. Sydney Schaffer (Waukee), 19:06.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. West Des Moines Dowling 87, 2. Pleasant Valley 96, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 100, 4. Johnston 135, 5. Sioux City North 160, 6. C.R. Prairie 188, 7. Cedar Falls 194, 8. Iowa City West 206, 9. Southeast Polk 220, 10. Iowa City Liberty 254, 11. Ames 262, 12. Waukee 281, 13. Urbandale 286, 14. C.R. Kennedy 290, 15. Linn-Mar 302.

Individuals — 1. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley), 15:29; 2. Sam Hall (WDM Dowling), 15:29; 3. Jacob Green (C.R. Kennedy), 15:35; 4. Kent Nichols (Pleasant Valley), 15:46; 5. Drake Hanson (Southeast Polk), 15:46; 6. Ryan Winger (Dubuque Hempstead), 15:48; 7. Jack Pendergast (C.R. Prairie), 15:53; 8. Owen Maloney (Dubuque Hempstead), 15:53; 9. Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North), 15:54; 10. Max Locher (C.R. Washington), 15:57; 11. Mason Suarez (Dubuque Hempstead), 16:00; 12. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), 16:01; 13. Payton Marrs (Urbandale), 16:01; 14. Sam Schmitz (Johnston), 16:01; 15. Zach Fry (WDM Dowling), 16:01; 16. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley), 16:01; 17. Mike Gipple (WDM Dowling), 16:06; 18. Jordan Daniel (WDM Dowling), 16:08; 19. Noor Noor (Johnston), 16:09; 20. Ford Washburn (Iowa City High), 16:10.

