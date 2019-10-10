Bizarre summer incident hasn't slowed Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney in cross country

IOWA CITY — Ashlyn Keeney is an extraordinary runner with a bizarre story.

Among other things, it involves an amoeba and pool cleaner.

It starts with a question about the glasses she now wears when she runs.

“At first, they were super bouncy. I had to touch them to keep them in place,” said Keeney, a sophomore at Iowa City Liberty. “I kept getting them adjusted. Now, I can’t tell that they’re there.”

Keeney blazed to her second consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ individual cross country title Thursday afternoon at Iowa City Kickers Sports Park, completing the soggy course in 18 minutes, 7 seconds.

“I was trying to get out fast and go for a PR, then I settled in and my effort level wasn’t so great,” Keeney said after winning the race by 47 seconds; 2018 Class 4A state champion Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar was second.

Now, about those glasses ...

Keeney was on vacation in Colorado with her family in early August. The contact lens in her right eye broke, scratching her eye.

Then she went white-water rafting, and that’s when the problem started.

“An amoeba got in my eye,” she said.

Keeney had to stop running for a while. And there was serious concern she might need a cornea transplant or lose the eye. But a lot of eyedrops — “like pool cleaner,” she said — have helped.

“I’m thankful that things are going so well,” she said. “The doctors think the amoeba has died and hopefully I won’t have to wear glasses in a few months.”

Dubuque teams swept the team championships. With three runners in the top seven, Senior edged Linn-Mar, 72-78, for the girls’ title. Iowa City High (114 points) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (118) were third and fourth.

Poellet’s runner-up effort of 18:54 was complemented by Chloe Skidmore (fifth).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Led by individual champ Ryan Winger, all five of Hempstead’s scorers finished in the top 17, and the Mustangs won the boys’ crown with 47 points. Cedar Falls was second with 70, followed by Prairie (104) and Iowa City West (116).

Running third with a mile to go, Winger came on strong late to prevail in 16:04. Prairie’s Jack Pendergast (16:18) was the runner-up.

“It was a peak week for us, and I kind of planned to sit and wait,” Pendergast said. “I guess I felt too comfortable around the mile mark and took off, then (Winger) put a surge in, and was able to get a gap on me.

“(Winger) got the win today, and I’ll be able to use it as motivation.”

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jacob Green was third; Linn-Mar’s Dylan Dolezal was fifth.

Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet

At Iowa City

(Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dubuque Senior 72, 2. Linn-Mar 78, 3. Iowa City High 114, 4. C.R. Prairie 118, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 128, 6. Western Dubuque 160, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 164, 8. Iowa City West 177, 9. Iowa City Liberty 196, 10. Cedar Falls 221, 11. C.R. Washington 320, 12. C.R. Xavier 364, 13. C.R. Kennedy 379, 14. C.R. Jefferson 443, 15. Waterloo 446.

Individuals — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 18:07; 2. Micah Poellet (LM), 18:54; 3. Lillian Schmidt (DS), 19:11; 4. Claire Edmondson (DS), 19:16; 5. Chloe Skidmore (LM), 19:16; 6. Rowan Boulter (ICH), 19:23; 7. Izzy Gorton (DS), 19:31; 8. Gabby Moran (DW), 19:36; 9. McKenzie Logan (ICL), 19:38; 10. Gabby Cortez (CRP), 19:40.

Linn-Mar — 2. Poellet, 5. Skidmore, 11. Jordyn Beck, 19:53; 17. Lilly Geelan, 20:20; 43. Sarah Murphy, 21:11.

Iowa City High — 6. Boulter, 12. Lilly Reynolds, 19:55; 21. Iris Wedemeyer, 20:33; 29. Erin Anderson, 20:53; 46. Esti Brady, 21:18.

C.R. Prairie — 10. Cortez, 18. Laurdyn Meyer, 20:22; 19. Carli Reittinger, 20:32; 30. Alyze Koppes, 20:53; 41. Grace Long, 21:10.

Iowa City West — 22. Maddy Negley, 20:35; 35. Annie Schwartz, 20:59; 37. Camden Zirker, 21:01; 38. Lucy Westemeyer, 21:02; 45. Erica Buetner, 21:17.

Iowa City Liberty — 1. Keeney, 9. Logan, 58. Camille Mac, 21:49; 60. Isabelle Woody, 22:00; 68. Carly Sulwer, 22:17.

C.R. Washington — 13. Mary Cline, 19:55; 69. Sage Slessor, 22:25; 70. Libby Wickham, 22:34; 81. Maggie Gorman, 23:18; 87. JoJo Hayes, 24:07.

C.R. Xavier — 47. Hannah Denman, 21:20; 71. Lizzy Schmitt, 22:36; 72. Mary Clare Bean, 22:47; 86. Megan Meyer, 23:57; 88. Nike Zillessen, 24:31.

C.R. Kennedy — 64. Anabel Bradley, 22:07; 75. Kayleigh Duncan, 22:56; 77. Erica Schulte, 22:58; 78. Emily Fusselman, 22:59; 85. Riley Parker, 23:42.

C.R. Jefferson — 62. Rachel Nagel, 22:05; Aidrana Brandis 24:48; 93. Katrina Truitt 24:58; 97. Hannah Hoeger, 26:04; 99. Bella Dougherty, 26:27.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dubuque Hempstead 47, 2. Cedar Falls 70, 3. C.R. Prairie 104, 4. Iowa City West 116, 5. Iowa City Liberty 142, 6. Linn-Mar 179, 7. Iowa City High 192, 8. C.R. Kennedy 200, 9. Western Dubuque 228, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 269, 11. C.R. Washington 312, 12. Dubuque Senior 323, 13. C.R. Jefferson 342, 14. C.R. Xavier 407, 15. Waterloo 439.

Individuals — 1. Ryan Winger (DH), 16:04; 2. Jack Pendergast (CRP), 16:18; 3. Jacob Green (CRK), 16:40; 4. Brayden Burnett (CF), 16:42; 5. Dylan Dolezal (LM), 16:42; 6. Mason Suarez (DH), 16:49; 7. Nicolo Schianchi (ICW), 16:50; 8. Andrew Bickford (CRP), 16:53; 9. Alex McCane (ICW), 16:55; 10. Marcus Leitzen (DH), 16:56.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

C.R. Prairie — 2. Pendergast, 8. Bickford, 19. Hunter Kalous, 17:14; 31. McKade Adams, 17:27; 44. Ryan Neubauer, 17:37.

Iowa City West — 7. Schianchi, 9. McKane, 14. Ken Wilbur, 17:00; 33. Caden Noeller, 17:29; 53. Raymond Yang, 17:43.

Iowa City Liberty — 12. Bowen Gryp, 16:58; 15. Jack Kinzer, 17:03; 36. Peter Woodward, 17:33; 38. Caleb Schillinger, 17:34; 41. Christian Montover, 17:36.

Linn-Mar — 5. Dolezal, 16:42; 35. Hayden Kuhn, 17:32; 40. Zion Rios, 17:35; 47. Tryton Harper, 17:38; 52. Jacob Derr, 17:41.

Iowa City High — 24. Ford Washburn, 17:19; 26. Mitchell Wilkes, 17:20; 43. Evan McElroy, 17:37; 49. Lance Smith, 17:39; 50. Lohman Provorse, 17:40.

C.R. Kennedy — 3. Green, 16:40; 30. Kayde Bowers, 17:26; 37. Lucas Middlekauff, 17:33; 63. Levi Sullivan, 18:02; 67. Miles Wilson, 18:05.

C.R. Washington — 27. Max Locher, 17:23; 34. Ethan Stout, 17:31; 68. Lukas Engledow, 18:07; 91. Seamus Thompson, 19:04; 92. Britt Edwards, 19:05.

C.R. Jefferson — 39. Gavin Hall, 17:35; 66. Lukas Lamparek, 18:04; 76. Zac Goodall, 18:21; 80. Xander Scaglione, 18:26; 81. Brandon Cano, 18:27.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

C.R. Xavier — 32. Jack Renning, 17:28; 73. Collin Musick, 18:14; 99. Brady Horstmann, 19:36; 100. John Trotta, 19:58; 103. Blake Bohon, 21:06.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com