Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Northeast sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Five old-time private schools are listed in Day 7 of May Mascot Madness sectionals, located in Northeast Iowa.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Calmar Cahawks

• Where were they located? Nine miles south of Decorah on Highway 52, in southern Winneshiek County, Calmar has a population of 923.

• What happened to them? Calmar combined with Castalia, Ossian and Spillville in 1958 to form South Winneshiek. The high school is in Calmar.

Clermont Commanders

• Where were they located? Clermont (population 582) is midway between West Union and Postville on Highway 52.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Elgin in 1954 to become Clermont-Elgin. Later known as Valley CEW and Valley Community, the area is now part of North Fayette Valley.

Rudolphinum Rudohawks

• Where were they located? Protivin, which is on the corner of Howard, Chickasaw and Winneshiek counties.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Cresco Notre Dame in 1968. Notre Dame closed in 1989. Public-school students from Protivin now attend Turkey Valley.

Section B

New Vienna New Hawks

• Where were they located? A community of 414, New Vienna is 4 miles north of Dyersville on Highway 136.

• What happened to them? The school’s closure date is undisclosed. It is now part of the Western Dubuque district.

New Vienna St. Boniface Bonnies

• Where were they located? Also in New Vienna, in northwest Dubuque County.

• What happened to them? Merged in 1966 with Dyersville Xavier and Worthington St. Paul’s to form Dyersville Beckman.

Volga City Boatmen

• Where were they located? Now known only as Volga, the town of 196 is along the Volga River in western Clayton County. The school’s other nickname was the Blue Jays.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Elkader, the year unknown.

Section C

Cascade Aquin Tomahawks

• Where were they located? Aquin was founded in 1961 by the merger of St. Mary’s and St. Martin in Cascade, as well as Garryowen St. Patrick’s.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Dyersville Beckman in 1976.

Loras/Columbia College Gubs

• Where were they located? One of three Catholic schools in Dubuque until 1958, when ...

• What happened to them? ... it combined with St. Columbkille and St. Clement to form Dubuque Wahlert.

St. Columbkille Co-Dukes

• Where were they located? Also in Dubuque.

• What happened to them? Merged with Loras and St. Clement in 1958 to form Dubuque Wahlert.

