Meet the 2020 Gazette Male Athlete of the Year finalists

Today, The Gazette reveals its 2020 finalists for Athlete of the Year.

The Gazette has honored the top area high school athletes since 1983 in memory of the late Jack Ogden, a long-time sportswriter.

Male finalists are Will Esmoil of West Liberty, Calvin Harris of Western Dubuque, Cael Happel of Lisbon, Cam Miller of Solon and Logan Schmitt of Independence.

Last year’s winners were Kaylee Donner of Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Jake Hilmer of North Linn.

Meet the male finalists for 2020 Gazette Athlete of the Year.

Will Esmoil, West Liberty

A four-time state qualifier in wrestling, capped by a Class 2A championship as a senior.

He was third at 106 as a freshman, second at 145 as a junior.

Compiled more than 150 career wins.

Two-time first-team all-state selection in football, and a consistent state qualifier in track and field.

Will play football and wrestle at Coe College.

Cael Happel, Lisbon

Won four state wrestling championships and compiled a 217-5 career record.

Won the Class 1A 113-pound title as a freshman, then 120 pounds (sophomore), 132 (junior) and 138 (senior).

Part of two state traditional team titles and two duals championships.

Also played football and was a state qualifier in track and field.

Will wrestle at the University of Northern Iowa.

Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque

Three-time Elite all-state catcher in baseball and the Gatorade state player of the year, he is a .375 career hitter through four seasons.

The IPSWA and Gazette football player of the year in 2019, he quarterbacked the Bobcats to a 13-0 record and a Class 3A state football title, passing for 56 touchdowns in his last two seasons.

A four-year basketball player, he scored 675 career points in 51 games.

Will play baseball at the University of Mississippi.

Cam Miller, Solon

Quarterbacked the Spartans to the 3A state final and a 12-1 record last fall and compiled a 32-3 record in his varsity career.

Passed for 2,436 yards as a senior, 5,894 in his career and 79 career passing touchdowns.

First-team all-conference in baseball in 2018 and 2019.

Led the basketball team in steals last winter and was second on the team in rebounds.

Will play football at North Dakota State University.

Logan Schmitt, Independence

Earned 14 varsity letters (four each in baseball and track, three apiece in basketball and football).

A three-time all-conference selection in baseball.

First-team all-state and all-Gazette in football, leading Indee to a 9-1 record as a senior.

Responsible for more than 2,700 total yards and 37 touchdowns last fall.

All-conference in basketball as a junior.

State track qualifier in the 1,600-meter relay as a junior.

Will play baseball at Kirkwood Community College.