Iowa 1A state wrestling finals: Cael Happel wins fourth title, Aidan Noonan denies Adam Allard

DES MOINES — Cael Happel poured every ounce of his heart and soul into a goal he formed five years ago.

He sat in the upper deck and watched his older brother, Carter, join an exclusive group of prep wrestlers. He immediately decided he wanted the same and dedicated all his effort into achieving it.

Every ounce of blood, sweat, tears, nutrition and rest produced dividends Saturday night. When Happel pinned Underwood’s Logan James in the second period at 138 pounds, he rose to his feet as the 28th four-time state champion in Iowa history during the finals of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

“That’s 4 1/2 good years of hard work just paid off right there,” Happel said. “Every little thing I did since I was in eighth grade when I watched Carter do it. Every little thing that I did went into that moment right there.”

After his bout with James, he stretched out his hands and raised four fingers on each hand before putting his hands together and pointing straight up. He gave Lisbon Coach Brad Smith and his dad and Lions assistant, Dean, hugs and then bounded up the steps to embrace his mother, Dawn.

“She’s probably put in more sacrifice than I have into my career and my brothers,” Happel said. “She’s one of the best moms you can ask for when it comes to this sport. She actually knows what it is. She understands it.”

Like many of his matches at state and throughout his career, he mauled James for three minutes before cinching up a cradle and getting the fall in 3:29.

Happel can make a case for being the most dominant four-timer. He tallied 25 ½ bonus points in 16 state tournament bouts. He has scored bonus points in each of them, recording nine technical falls, five pins, one major decision and one match that was an immediate injury default.

He has outscored some of the state’s best 1A wrestlers by a total of 280-87. All but four points allowed were from escapes or releases. He hasn’t been taken down and has allowed just two reversals.

“It’s awesome,” Happel said. “I don’t really think of the results like that. I go out and wrestle hard for six minutes or as long it takes and whatever happens happens, but I’m worried about scoring points.”

Happel improved to 53-0 this season, bringing his career mark to 217-5. He ranks second all-time in Iowa history, just two wins back of Missouri Valley’s Nathan Haynes, who went 219-33 from 2015-18.

Happel joined older brother, Carter, who won four titles for Lisbon from 2013-16. They are just the second brother tandem to achieve the feat, matching Don Bosco’s Mack and Bart Reiter.

“It’s an awesome feat,” said Happel, who has aspirations of NCAA and Olympic titles. “It’s cool to put my name with those guys who have won it. It’s incredible, but I have bigger goals.

“History is history. I’m going to look back in 30 years and see my name as a four-time state champ. It’s going to be awesome.”

Aidan Noonan knocks off Adam Allard

Happel was able to complete the quest for four titles, but before he took the mat Cascade’s Aidan Noonan was dashing the dreams of another going for a fourth crown.

Noonan, who was Cascade’s first state champion last season, stunned West Sioux’s three-time titlist Adam Allard and the rest of the sold-out arena. He scored three nearfall as time expired for a 4-2 decision at 126.

“Go the whole time,” Noonan said. “Wrestle six minutes. Good things will happen.”