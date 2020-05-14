Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Southwest sectionals, May Mascot Madness

Let’s take a drive along Highway 2 in southwest and south-central Iowa for Day 4 of May Mascot Madness, as the sectional round continues.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Amity AmHawks

• Where were they located? Also known as College Springs (population 206), Amity is about five miles from the Missouri border in Page County, 13 miles southwest of Clarinda.

• What happened to them? Consolidated in 1959 with Braddyville, Blanchard and Coin to form the South Page district, now part of Clarinda.

Farragut Admirals

• Where were they located? Farragut (population 445) is just south of Highway 2 in eastern Fremont County, 9 miles southwest of Shenandoah.

• What happened to them? Merged with Hamburg in 2010 to become Nishnabotna. The district later split, and the students now attend Sidney or Shenandoah.

Northboro Red Birds

• Where were they located? A village of 57, Northboro is in southwest Page County, about 3 miles north of the Missouri state line.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Shenandoah in 1959.

Section B

Grand River Blue Dragons

• Where were they located? Parked at the junction of a pair of county roads in northwest Decatur County, Grand River has a population of 215.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Kellerton in 1960 to form the Grand Valley district, most of the Grand River students now attend Central Decatur.

Gravity Grizzlies

• Where were they located? Gravity (population 184) is in central Taylor County on Highway 148, about 5 miles north of Bedford.

• What happened to them? The Grizzlies’ last school year was 1958-59 before being absorbed by Bedford.

Tingley Nomads (also Toppers)

• Where were they located? A community of 176 just off U.S. Highway 169, Tingley is in north-central Ringgold County.

• What happened to them? No year is available, but Tingley was absorbed by Mount Ayr.

Section C

Garden Grove Grovers

• Where were they located? You can get to Garden Grove (population 197) by going east on a county road off exit 18 of Interstate 35 in Decatur County.

• What happened to them? Garden Grove combined with Derby, Humeston and LeRoy in 1959 to form Mormon Trail, which still exists.

Millerton Waves

• Where were they located? A community of 42, Millerton stands along Highway 14 between Chariton and Corydon in northern Wayne County.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Corydon in the 1950s, now part of the Wayne district.

Rathbun Coal Miners

• Where were they located? Rathbun (population 84), in central Appanoose County, stands at the southeast corner of the lake named after it, about 5 miles north of Centerville.

• What happened to them? The year is unclear, but Rathbun was absorbed by Centerville.

