Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Southwest sectionals, May Mascot Madness

We've got Admirals, AmHawks, Blue Dragons, Coal Miners, Grizzlies, Grovers, Nomads, Red Birds, Waves

Let’s take a drive along Highway 2 in southwest and south-central Iowa for Day 4 of May Mascot Madness, as the sectional round continues.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

[What is May Mascot Madness? Read more and find complete results here]

Section A

Amity AmHawks

• Where were they located? Also known as College Springs (population 206), Amity is about five miles from the Missouri border in Page County, 13 miles southwest of Clarinda.

• What happened to them? Consolidated in 1959 with Braddyville, Blanchard and Coin to form the South Page district, now part of Clarinda.

Farragut Admirals

• Where were they located? Farragut (population 445) is just south of Highway 2 in eastern Fremont County, 9 miles southwest of Shenandoah.

• What happened to them? Merged with Hamburg in 2010 to become Nishnabotna. The district later split, and the students now attend Sidney or Shenandoah.

Northboro Red Birds

• Where were they located? A village of 57, Northboro is in southwest Page County, about 3 miles north of the Missouri state line.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Shenandoah in 1959.

 

Section B

Grand River Blue Dragons

• Where were they located? Parked at the junction of a pair of county roads in northwest Decatur County, Grand River has a population of 215.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Kellerton in 1960 to form the Grand Valley district, most of the Grand River students now attend Central Decatur.

Gravity Grizzlies

• Where were they located? Gravity (population 184) is in central Taylor County on Highway 148, about 5 miles north of Bedford.

• What happened to them? The Grizzlies’ last school year was 1958-59 before being absorbed by Bedford.

Tingley Nomads (also Toppers)

• Where were they located? A community of 176 just off U.S. Highway 169, Tingley is in north-central Ringgold County.

• What happened to them? No year is available, but Tingley was absorbed by Mount Ayr.

 

Section C

Garden Grove Grovers

• Where were they located? You can get to Garden Grove (population 197) by going east on a county road off exit 18 of Interstate 35 in Decatur County.

• What happened to them? Garden Grove combined with Derby, Humeston and LeRoy in 1959 to form Mormon Trail, which still exists.

Millerton Waves

• Where were they located? A community of 42, Millerton stands along Highway 14 between Chariton and Corydon in northern Wayne County.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Corydon in the 1950s, now part of the Wayne district.

Rathbun Coal Miners

• Where were they located? Rathbun (population 84), in central Appanoose County, stands at the southeast corner of the lake named after it, about 5 miles north of Centerville.

• What happened to them? The year is unclear, but Rathbun was absorbed by Centerville.

 

Can't view the polls on your device? Click here (A)here (B) and here (C) to vote.

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

