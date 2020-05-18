Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Central sectionals, May Mascot Madness

After taking the weekend off, May Mascot Madness returns Monday with setions from the Central District.

Vote for one school from each of three sections. The three winners meet in the district final on a later date.

Section A

Des Moines Tech Engineers

• Where were they located? Des Moines Technical School opened in 1942 and moved to 1800 Grand Ave. in 1959.

• What happened to them? Closed in 1986.

Des Moines West Blue & Gold

• Where were they located? The forerunner of Des Moines Roosevelt, West was located at the corner of 15th and Center in Des Moines.

• What happened to them? Closed in 1928.

Elkhart Echoes

• Where were they located? The population has nearly doubled in the last 30 years at Elkhart and now stands at 852. The town can be accessed from Exit 96 on Interstate 35, just north of Ankeny in northern Polk County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated in 1956 with Alleman and Sheldahl to form North Polk.

Section B

Fernald Blue Jackets

• Where were they located? An unincorporated town in northeast Story County, Fernald is about 5 miles north of Highway 30, northeast of Nevada.

• What happened to them? Its expiration date is unclear. Fernald was absorbed by Colo and now is part of the Colo-Nesco district.

Laurel Green Hornets

• Where were they located? Laurel (population 235) lies on Highway 14, 8 miles south of Marshalltown in southern Marshall County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Gilman in 1963 to form the SEMCO district, which is now part of East Marshall.

NESCO Royal Kings

• Where were they located? As the acronym suggests, the Zearing-based district is in northeast Story County. It was formed in 1959 with the merger of Zearing and McCallsburg.

• What happened to them? Merged with Colo in 1987 to form Colo-Nesco.

Section C

Alden Redskins

• Where were they located? Alden (population 744) was a Highway 20 town until the highway was made four lanes and moved to the south. It is in northwest Hardin County.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Iowa Falls in 2004.

Eldora Training Trainers

• Where were they located? Eldora is in southern Hardin County and has a population of 2,621.

• What happened to them? Now known as the State Training School for Boys, the facility has not conducted varsity sports in years.

Rudd Rangers

• Where were they located? The nickname also was known as the Ravens. Rudd (population 349) is on Highway 18 in northwest Floyd County, between Mason City and Charles City.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Rockford in 1958, though the district is officially known as Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock.

