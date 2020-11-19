Prep Football

Iowa high school football state championships: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

Regina players raise their helmets in celebration following their state tournament semifinal football game with St. Ansg
Regina players raise their helmets in celebration following their state tournament semifinal football game with St. Ansgar at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s time to crown state champions as the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs conclude this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The championship games kick off with three games Thursday: 8-Player, Class A and Class 3A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State football coverage

» Feature: Alec Wick keeps making ‘wow’ plays look routine for Iowa City Regina

» Attendance: Governor’s proclamation means state finals limited to 2 fans per participant

Watch state football live

You can watch every championship game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

Android

iOS

Watch via TV apps:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Watch on TV channels:

• KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids)

• WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities)

• KXLT 47.1 | 47.2 (Rochester, Minn.; Mason City)

• KDSM 17.1 | 17.3 (Des Moines)

• NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs)

• NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

[Statewide TV map and channel guide]

Thursday’s state football schedule

8-PLAYER CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. — No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0) vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills (8-1)

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

2 p.m. — No. 1 Grundy Center (11-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (10-1)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. — No. 2 Harlan (11-0) vs. No. 8 North Scott (8-1)

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Alec Wick keeps making 'wow' plays look routine for Iowa City Regina

Paul James steps down after 4 seasons as Linn-Mar football coach

Iowa high school football state finals limited to 2 fans per participant

A salute to former City High football coach Dan Sabers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds' new order is not the real mask mandate Iowa needs

Changing advice about masks increasingly says: Wear them

Mark Smith makes it official: He's stepping down as Iowa Democratic Party chairman

Iowa universities will keep tuition frozen for spring, expect fall increases

Operation Quickfind: Makayla Hyche, 14

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.