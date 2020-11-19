Iowa high school football state championships: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

It’s time to crown state champions as the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs conclude this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The championship games kick off with three games Thursday: 8-Player, Class A and Class 3A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

Watch state football live

You can watch every championship game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

• Android

• iOS

Watch via TV apps:

• Apple TV

• Amazon Fire TV

• Roku

Watch on TV channels:

• KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids)

• WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities)

• KXLT 47.1 | 47.2 (Rochester, Minn.; Mason City)

• KDSM 17.1 | 17.3 (Des Moines)

• NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs)

• NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City)

Thursday’s state football schedule

8-PLAYER CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. — No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0) vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills (8-1)

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

2 p.m. — No. 1 Grundy Center (11-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (10-1)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. — No. 2 Harlan (11-0) vs. No. 8 North Scott (8-1)

