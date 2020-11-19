Iowa high school football state championships: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

It’s time to crown state champions as the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs conclude this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The championship games kick off with three games Thursday: 8-Player, Class A and Class 3A.
Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.
State football coverage
» Feature: Alec Wick keeps making ‘wow’ plays look routine for Iowa City Regina
» Attendance: Governor’s proclamation means state finals limited to 2 fans per participant
Watch state football live
You can watch every championship game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.
Watch online: IHSSN.com
Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app
• Android
• iOS
Watch via TV apps:
• Apple TV
• Roku
Watch on TV channels:
• KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids)
• WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities)
• KXLT 47.1 | 47.2 (Rochester, Minn.; Mason City)
• KDSM 17.1 | 17.3 (Des Moines)
• NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs)
• NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City)
[Statewide TV map and channel guide]
Thursday’s state football schedule
8-PLAYER CHAMPIONSHIP
10 a.m. — No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0) vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills (8-1)
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
2 p.m. — No. 1 Grundy Center (11-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (10-1)
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. — No. 2 Harlan (11-0) vs. No. 8 North Scott (8-1)