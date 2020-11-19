Photos: Iowa City Regina vs Grundy Center, Class A Iowa high school football state championship final

Photos: Iowa City Regina vs Grundy Center, Class A Iowa high school football state championship final

Iowa City Regina faces Grundy Center in the Class A state championship final at the UNI-Dome

/ 21

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Questions over counting absentee ballots slows Iowa 2nd congressional district recount

Ashley Hinson seeks 'real-world' input as she prepares for congressional role

Iowa No. 1 in the nation on Election Day - for robocalls

22-year-old Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 7 years for sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers after claim surfaces they had betting pool on how many workers would catch COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ban on youth sports amid COVID-19 surge in Iowa causes confusion

Iowa approaching 200,000 coronavirus cases

Chew on This: Popoli closing, White Star seeks new owner

Some Cedar Rapids area businesses discourage holiday travel for employees

Casey's plans larger northwest Cedar Rapids store on Edgewood Road

Trending