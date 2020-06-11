Highly touted Clear Creek Amana football recruit T.J. Bollers picks Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS — As many expected all along, T.J. Bollers will play college football in the Big Ten Conference. Just at a different school than many might have expected.

The Clear Creek Amana senior-to-be announced Thursday in a video on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin.

A 4-star recruit by Rivals, Bollers is the son of former Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Trevor Bollers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder defensive end/outside linebacker picked Wisconsin over Iowa State, Alabama, Northwestern, Nebraska and California.

“Clear Creek Amana has been my home since kindergarten and has provided me with some life-long relationships,” Bollers said on Twitter. “Now it’s time for a new chapter. I have always enjoyed this recruiting process, and I have taken a lot of time to commit fully to this decision. My school of choice not only has a strong focus on football but academics as well. With engineering as my initial focus, it was important to me to find a school that would support me in both things. That being said, I am committed to the University of Wisconsin.”

Bollers was fifth on CCA’s team last season in tackles and also had 14 catches and two touchdowns as a tight end. He has been impressive on the national camp circuit, which netted him tons of recruiting offers, including national powerhouse Alabama.

Iowa never really was in the picture, even before controversy sprung last week about alleged, systemic racial disparity within the program. Trevor Bollers, by the way, has done a postgame analysis show for a local radio station for every Iowa game in recent seasons.

“Part of this process is who you surround yourself with,” T.J. Bollers said. “Some of the people I have been able to meet on the Wisconsin coaching staff and in the 2021 recruiting class are people I can’t wait to ‘Jump Around’ with for the next five years.”

