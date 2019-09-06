Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 2: Live scoreboard, updates and more

Non-district games around the state Friday night

It’s a beautiful night for high school football around the state of Iowa. Week 2 brings us more non-district games, including some big matchups between ranked teams.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Updating every game in Eastern Iowa all night

» Rankings: Who The Gazette’s Top 10 teams in every class face

» Preview: A closer look at 12 Gazette area games

» Picks: Breaking down 10 of this week’s games

» Thursday: Dubuque Hempstead handles Cedar Rapids Washington, 47-14

 

Live updates

Check out a statewide stream of updates below, and follow our reporters for in-depth coverage of area games.

— 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar: @jtlinder

— Marion at West Delaware: @kjpilcher

— HLV at Springville: @jeje66

— Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson: @douglasmilesCRG

— West Liberty at 3A No. 3 Solon: @mikecondon

