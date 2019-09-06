Springville looks like it's for real in impressive win over HLV

SPRINGVILLE — Everyone got a cupcake after this one.

They were courtesy of linebacker Grant Gloeckner, who was celebrating his birthday. Though they could have just as easily been to celebrate a job well done.

A job very well done.

Quarterback Kyle Koppes threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Spencer DeMean and Jacob Hungate rushed for two TDs each as Springville overwhelmed HLV, 57-26, in an impressive 8-player performance Friday night.

The Orioles are 3-0 and seem to be for real.

“The coaches were telling us that HLV was a Dome contender, a state contender,” Koppes said. “Obviously, we put it to them pretty well. So I think our goal right now has to be going to state.”

Springville scored the first 24 points of this game and never looked back. Koppes connected with Luke Menster over the top on a 56-yard TD pass on the Orioles’ first offensive possession, ran for a 21-yard score on its second and hooked up again with Menster for a 54-yard post pattern touchdown early in the second quarter.

He completed 10 of 19 passes for 213 yards.

“It is great momentum going into district play,” Springville Coach Joe Martin said. “But the hard part is going 3-0 doesn’t really mean a whole lot for districts. It is a big win, I can’t take that away from our guys. Coach (Kevin) Smith does a great job with HLV, and they’re there every year contending.

“That’s kind of how we looked at it all week. Not a whole lot of people are talking about Springville football right now. HLV has been talked about (possibly) winning their district, and now we’ve played a couple of teams in it and been able to do things well.”

Springville turned to the run much more in the second half, with DeMean (a great name for a football player) rushing for 131 yards on 15 carries. The Orioles were just about as balanced as you could get offensively, finishing with 213 yards through the air and 187 on the ground for 400 total.

“Really, this game, I think, doesn’t mean anything to me or the team,” DeMean said. “We just want to keep moving forward and getting wins. We’re looking toward the next game. Not now, but the next game. We always focus on the next game. This one’s now in the past.”

Marcus Kolesar accounted for 140 yards rushing and receiving and a touchdown for HLV (1-1). Quarterback Carson Cheney had a TD rush and pass, throwing for 152 yards but being persistently harrassed by a strong Springville pass rush.

“We knew they were big,” Martin said. “Coming in, that was our biggest concern because, honestly, we are not an overly big team. But we were just kind of able to control the controllables. We didn’t turn the ball over a lot, we executed on offense when we needed to. We threw the ball really, really well and then ran it effectively when we had to as well at the end when we wanted to run clock and keep our momentum.”

