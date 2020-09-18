Jack Breitbach returns to football and contributes for Cedar Rapids Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jaxon Rexroth helped Jack Breitbach return to football.

Well, apparently, Rexroth’s mother was a bit more convincing when it came to Breitbach ending his two-year hiatus from the sport a year ago. It was a good decision to return last season ater playing through middle school.

“She was a big part of it,” Breitbach said with a laugh. “A lot of these guys are my good friends, so it was them talking me into it. Just having a good time with these coaches and this team. They got me into it.”

Regardless of who persuaded him to take the field again, Rexroth and Breitbach make a pretty good passing tandem. The senior duo connected on three touchdown passes and helped third-ranked Xavier trounce winless Newton, 45-20, in a Class 3A District 6 prep football game Friday night at Saints Field.

Rexroth passed for 192 yards and four scores, connecting with Breitbach five times for 110 yards.

“I had good protection up front and a lot of time to throw the ball,” said Rexroth, who also had a 5-yard TD run. “Our receivers made plays, especially Breitbach.

“We’ve been throwing to each other for a while now. We know each other well. We just have a good connection, I guess.”

The pair are neighbors and have a good rapport. Xavier Coach Duane Schulte has seen their back-and-forth and their drive to make others better.

“They kind of get on each other at times,” Schulte said. “They give each other sugar at times. It’s kind of fun to watch.

“Deep down, they just want their team to win. They do what it takes for the team.”

Rexroth accounted for four of the Saints’ five first-half touchdowns, including scores of 23 and 17 yards to Breitbach in the second quarter. Breitbach made a nice adjustment on an underthrown ball and then slipped his way into the end zone.

“It’s to have a kid with great hands,” Rexroth said. “He can get open, real quick. You can throw the ball wherever and he’s going to make a play.”

Less than five minutes later, they teamed up for the second. This time, Rexroth delivered a strike on the run that Breitbach hauled in, making it 28-6. The pair added a 63-yard bomb in the third quarter to enact a running clock and give way to the Saints’ scout team the rest of the way.

“It was nice,” Breitbach said. “Rex was throwing good balls. The offensive line was throwing good blocks. It was nice to be out here.”

Rexroth also had a 57-yard pass to Will Hiserote on a lightning-quick, one-play scoring drive with 3:06 left in the second quarter for a 35-6 halftime lead.

Xavier amassed 218 yards on the ground, moving the ball in big chunks, averaging 6.9 yards per carry before the break. Jack Lux led the way with 89 rushing yards and had 12 more receiving. Lincoln Oakley added a 46-yard field goal for Xavier (4-0, 2-0).

Nick Lemke had the Saints’ first score with a 10-yard TD rush after Newton (0-4, 0-2) stunned them on the opening possession of the game. Zayvier Arguello bolted 60 yards for a score on the second play of the game. The Cardinals couldn’t muster much offense until a score in the fourth.

“You’ve got to give Newton credit, because that quarterback is an athletic kid,” Schulte said. “We saw him on film. We were worried about it. They came out with a good opening series. Give our kids credit because we buckled up and settled down.”

