Iowa high school football Week 7: Who the ranked teams face

The final week of the 2020 Iowa high school football regular season doesn’t bring us quite as many marquee matchups as last week, but there are still some notable games on the schedule, especially out west.

In both Class 3A and Class 2A, the No. 3 and No. 4-ranked teams, all undefeated, collide. That’s Harlan hosting Lewis Central in 3A and Central Lyon-GLR visiting West Lyon for the Beef Bowl in 2A.

Here’s a look at who all the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Southeast Polk (5-0) vs. Johnston (3-3)

No. 2 Urbandale (5-0) at No. 5 Waukee (4-2)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling beat Fort Dodge, 49-14 (Thursday)

No. 4 Ankeny (5-1) vs. Indianola (3-3)

No. 5 Waukee (4-2) vs. No. 2 Urbandale (5-0)

No. 6 Iowa City West (3-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-2)

No. 7 Pleasant Valley beat Davenport North, 40-7 (Thursday)

No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (5-1) at Waterloo West (3-3)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-3)

No. 10 Cedar Falls (3-2) vs. Linn-Mar (1-3)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0) vs. Benton Community (3-3)

No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0) at Winterset (5-1)

No. 3 Lewis Central (5-0) at No. 4 Harlan (6-0)

No. 4 Harlan (6-0) vs. No. 3 Lewis Central (5-0)

No. 5 Washington (6-0) at Keokuk (3-2)

No. 6 Davenport Assumption (6-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)

No. 7 Webster City (6-0) vs. Boone (0-6)

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1) vs. Spencer (4-2)

No. 9 West Delaware (6-1) vs. Waterloo East (1-5)

No. 10 North Scott (3-1) vs. Clinton (0-5)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (6-0) at Clarke (1-5)

No. 2 Williamsburg (6-0) at Central Lee (0-6)

No. 3 West Lyon (6-0) vs. No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (6-0)

No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (6-0) at No. 3 West Lyon (6-0)

No. 5 Waukon (4-1) at North Fayette Valley (2-4)

No. 6 Solon (4-2) at Center Point-Urbana (3-3)

No. 7 West Marshall (5-1) at Iowa Falls-Alden (4-2)

No. 8 Mount Vernon (5-1) vs. South Tama (3-3)

No. 8 Spirit Lake (3-2) at Garner GHV (3-3)

No. 10 Camanche (5-1) vs. Maquoketa (2-2)

No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (4-1) vs. Cherokee (1-2)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (6-0) vs. Treynor (4-2)

No. 2 Van Meter (6-0) at Woodward-Granger (5-1)

No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (6-0) at Cardinal (4-2)

No. 4 South Hamilton (6-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (2-4)

No. 5 Underwood (5-1) at Missouri Valley (1-5)

No. 6 Emmetsburg (5-0) vs. Western Christian (3-3)

No. 7 Southeast Valley (6-0) at Pocahontas Area (5-1)

No. 8 South Central Calhoun (4-1) vs. Belmond-Klemme (2-3)

No. 9 West Sioux (4-2) vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-1)

No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (5-1) at Denver (4-2)

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (6-0) vs. Belle Plaine (5-1)

No. 1 Iowa City Regina (5-1) vs. Highland (1-4)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (6-0) vs. Lake Mills (4-2)

No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0) vs. Maquoketa Valley (1-5)

No. 4 MFL MarMac (5-1) at Postville (0-5)

No. 6 South Winneshiek (5-1) vs. Starmont (1-5)

No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (5-1) at IKM-Manning (2-4)

No. 7 Wapsie Valley (5-1) at Clayton Ridge (2-4)

No. 9 West Hancock (5-1) at Manson Northwest Webster (0-5)

No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-2) at Sidney (0-6)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (4-0) vs. Lansing Kee (4-2)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (3-3)

No. 3 Audubon (5-0) vs. Woodbine (5-1)

No. 4 Anita CAM (5-0) vs. Stanton/Essex (3-2)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (3-0) vs. Central Valley (Neb.) (5-0)

No. 6 Montezuma (6-0) vs. Lone Tree (3-2)

No. 7 Easton Valley (5-1) at Dunkerton (2-1)

No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0) vs. Glidden-Ralston (2-4)

No. 9 Janesville (5-1) vs. Rockford (2-4)

No. 10 Newell-Fonda (5-1) at Ruthven GTRA (1-4)