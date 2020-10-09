Marcus Morgan passes for 5 TDs as Iowa City West blasts Cedar Rapids Kennedy

IOWA CITY — It was a dream performance by Marcus Morgan.

Iowa City West’s senior quarterback was so scary good that he was a nightmare for Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s defense.

Morgan passed for 394 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Class 4A sixth-ranked Trojans to a 48-21 victory over the Cougars in the regular-season prep football finale for both programs Friday night at Trojans Field.

Morgan connected on 17 of 20 passes, hitting five receivers. He seemed to have an answer every time the Cougars went after him, starting with the opening offensive play.

The Trojans (4-0) used Kennedy’s aggressive style to their advantage from the start. Morgan executed a play-action pass perfectly, hitting Mikey Brown, who split defenders and raced for an 86-yard touchdown.

The theme remained the same as the Trojans used a similar approach the next two drives. Both ended with Morgan TD passes — a 14-yard slant to Grahm Goering and a 31-yard strike to Damarion Williams — for a 21-0 lead with 1:44 left in the first quarter.

Williams also hauled in a 15-yard pass for the final TD with 4:54 left to play.

Brown had 105 receiving yards. Williams added 81. Both had four catches. Goering had 74 yards on three receptions.

The passing game remained effective and it also softened up the defensive belly of the Cougars. Fabian Brown reaped the rewards. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back knifed through and zipped by defenders for touchdown runs of 39 and 25 yards in the second quarter.

Morgan added a 61-yard TD pass on a well-run screen pass to Trey King in the third. King finished with 181 total yards, including 94 on the ground.

West scored on seven of its nine possessions. The two that didn’t result in points were a blocked field goal in the fourth and when time expired.

Kennedy (2-3) struggled most of the first half. Max White put the Cougars on the board with a 4-yard TD run with 13 seconds before the half, cutting the deficit to 35-7.

White hit Isaiah Morgan for a 60-yard TD pass to open the third and Jazan Williams rushed for a 3-yard TD late in the third. White amassed 196 total yards and Demarcus Ray rushed for 77.

