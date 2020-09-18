Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 4: Who the ranked teams face

Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (5) carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson a
Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (5) carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
A pair of Class 4A top-five matchups highlights the Iowa high school football Week 4 schedule, but every other class has at least one game between unbeaten teams.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Southeast Polk (3-0) vs. No. 5 West Des Moines Valley (1-1)

No. 2 Urbandale (3-0) at Indianola (1-2)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (2-1) vs. No. 4 Waukee (2-1)

No. 4 Waukee (2-1) at No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (2-1)

No. 5 Ankeny (2-1) at Council Bluffs Jefferson (0-2)

No. 5 West Des Moines Valley (1-1) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (3-0)

No. 7 Iowa City West (2-0) is idle

No. 8 Johnston (2-1) vs. Ankeny Centennial (0-3)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0) at Dubuque Senior (1-2)

No. 10 Pleasant Valley (3-0) at Davenport Central (0-3)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0) is idle

No. 2 Harlan (3-0) vs. Denison-Schleswig (0-3)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) vs. Newton (0-3)

No. 4 Lewis Central (3-0) at Carroll (2-1)

No. 5 Washington (3-0) at Mount Pleasant (2-1)

No. 6 Davenport Assumption (3-0) at DeWitt Central (2-1)

No. 7 Grinnell (2-1) vs. Oskaloosa (1-2)

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) vs. Le Mars (0-2)

No. 9 Decorah (3-0) at Waterloo East (0-3)

No. 9 North Scott (3-0) is idle

No. 9 Webster City (3-0) at Humboldt (3-0)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (3-0) at Saydel (1-2)

No. 2 Williamsburg (3-0) vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame (1-2)

No. 3 West Lyon (3-0) vs. No. 9 Unity Christian (3-0)

No. 4 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) at Sheldon (1-2)

No. 5 Waukon (2-1) vs. Oelwein (1-2)

No. 6 Sioux Center (3-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (0-3)

No. 7 Estherville Lincoln Central (3-0) vs. Spirit Lake (1-2)

No. 7 Mount Vernon (3-0) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (1-2)

No. 9 Des Moines Christian (2-0) is idle

No. 9 Monticello (2-0) at Maquoketa (1-0) (Saturday)

No. 9 Unity Christian (2-1) at No. 3 West Lyon (3-0)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (3-0) vs. East Sac County (0-3)

No. 2 South Central Calhoun (3-0) at Pocahontas Area (3-0)

No. 3 Underwood (3-0) at Treynor (2-1)

No. 4 Van Meter (3-0) vs. West Central Valley (0-3)

No. 5 Sigourney-Keota (3-0) vs. Van Buren County (1-1)

No. 6 Emmetsburg (3-0) at Sioux Central (2-1)

No. 7 South Hamilton (3-0) vs. South Hardin (3-0)

No. 8 Woodward-Granger (3-0) vs. Panorama (1-2)

No. 9 Interstate 35 (3-0) at Pella Christian (1-2)

No. 10 Southeast Valley (3-0) at Eagle Grove (1-2)

No. 10 West Sioux (3-1) vs. Western Christian (1-2)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (3-0) at Lynnville-Sully (1-2)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (2-1) vs. Wapello (1-1)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (3-0) vs. West Fork (2-0)

No. 4 Wapsie Valley (3-0) at Starmont (1-2)

No. 5 South Winneshiek (3-0) vs. Postville (0-3)

No. 6 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) vs. East Buchanan (1-2)

No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (3-0) at Ridge View (2-1)

No. 8 Lisbon (3-0) at North Cedar (0-3)

No. 9 MFL MarMac (2-1) at Clayton Ridge (0-3)

No. 10 Southwest Valley (4-0) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-2)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (2-0) vs. Elkader Central (0-3)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0) at West Bend-Mallard (1-2)

No. 3 Audubon (3-0) at Boyer Valley (1-2)

No. 4 Anita CAM (3-0) at East Mills (1-2)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (3-0) is idle

No. 6 Easton Valley (3-0) at No. 7 Springville (3-0)

No. 7 Springville (3-0) vs. No. 6 Easton Valley (3-0)

No. 8 Montezuma (3-0) at English Valleys (3-0)

No. 8 Newell-Fonda (3-0) at Ackley AGWSR (2-1)

No. 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0) vs. West Harrison (1-2)

