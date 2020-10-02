Iowa high school football Week 6: Who the ranked teams face

The first Friday night of October brings the penultimate week of the Iowa high school football regular season.

It’s a week full of top-10 matchups across the state, although two of those 8-Player matchups (Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard and Fremont-Mills at Anita CAM) have been canceled because of COVID-19. Coon Rapids-Bayard will take on Stanton/Essex instead.

Here’s a look at who the rest of the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0) at Ottumwa (0-4)

No. 2 Urbandale (5-0) is idle

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) at Marshalltown (2-3)

No. 4 Ankeny (4-1) vs. No. 9 Johnston (3-2)

No. 5 Waukee (3-2) at West Des Moines Valley (1-3)

No. 6 Iowa City West beat No. 10 Dubuque Senior, 35-23 (Thursday)

No. 7 Pleasant Valley (5-0) vs. Davenport West (0-5)

No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (4-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-5)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0) vs. Adel ADM (1-3)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) at No. 7 Grinnell (4-1)

No. 2 Harlan (5-0) at Creston/O-M (1-4)

No. 2 Lewis Central (5-0) vs. Denison-Schleswig (1-4)

No. 5 Washington (5-0) vs. Burlington (1-3)

No. 6 Davenport Assumption beat Clinton, 63-6 (Thursday)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) at Sioux City Heelan (1-4)

No. 9 Webster City (5-0) at Gilbert (3-1)

No. 10 Decorah (5-0) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-3)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (5-0) vs. Albia (2-3)

No. 2 Williamsburg (5-0) at Eddyville EBF (2-2)

No. 3 West Lyon (5-0) at Sioux Center (4-1)

No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (5-0) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (0-5)

No. 5 Waukon (3-1) vs. Crestwood (2-2)

No. 6 Mount Vernon (5-0) at No. 8 Solon (3-2)

No. 7 Monticello (4-0) at No. 10 Camanche (4-1)

No. 8 West Marshall (4-1) vs. Clear Lake (1-4)

No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (4-1) at Algona (2-3)

No. 10 Spirit Lake (3-2) is idle

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (5-0) at No. 2 Underwood (5-0)

No. 3 Van Meter (5-0) at Carroll Kuemper (1-4)

No. 4 Sigourney-Keota (5-0) vs. Mediapolis (4-1)

No. 5 South Hamilton (5-0) at East Marshall (2-3)

No. 6 Emmetsburg (4-0) vs. No. 10 West Sioux (4-1)

No. 7 Southeast Valley (5-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-4)

No. 8 Pleasantville (5-0) vs. Pella Christian (2-3)

No. 8 South Central Calhoun (4-1) is idle

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (5-0) at North Tama (1-4)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (4-1) at Columbus Community (2-3)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (5-0) at Mason City Newman (4-1)

No. 4 South Winneshiek (5-0) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (4-1)

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0) vs. Bellevue (2-1) (Saturday)

No. 6 Wapsie Valley (4-1) vs. Postville (0-5)

No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (4-1) vs. West Monona (3-2)

No. 9 West Hancock (4-1) vs. North Union (1-4)

No. 10 West Fork (3-1) at Lake Mills (3-2)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (3-0) at No. 6 Easton Valley (5-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0) at No. 8 Newell-Fonda (5-0)

No. 3 Audubon (5-0) is idle

No. 4 Anita CAM (5-0) is idle

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (3-0) is idle

No. 7 Montezuma (5-0) at WACO (3-2)

No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0) at Stanton/Essex (3-1)

No. 10 Janesville (4-1) vs. Turkey Valley (2-2)