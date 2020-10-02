Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 6: Who the ranked teams face

Williamsburg's Madox Doehrmann (1) applauds his team after winning their game at Williamsburg High School on Friday, Sep
Williamsburg's Madox Doehrmann (1) applauds his team after winning their game at Williamsburg High School on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The first Friday night of October brings the penultimate week of the Iowa high school football regular season.

It’s a week full of top-10 matchups across the state, although two of those 8-Player matchups (Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard and Fremont-Mills at Anita CAM) have been canceled because of COVID-19. Coon Rapids-Bayard will take on Stanton/Essex instead.

Here’s a look at who the rest of the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Southeast Polk (4-0) at Ottumwa (0-4)

No. 2 Urbandale (5-0) is idle

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) at Marshalltown (2-3)

No. 4 Ankeny (4-1) vs. No. 9 Johnston (3-2)

No. 5 Waukee (3-2) at West Des Moines Valley (1-3)

No. 6 Iowa City West beat No. 10 Dubuque Senior, 35-23 (Thursday)

No. 7 Pleasant Valley (5-0) vs. Davenport West (0-5)

No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (4-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-5)

No. 9 Johnston (3-2) at No. 4 Ankeny (4-1)

No. 10 Dubuque Senior lost to No. 6 Iowa City West, 35-23 (Thursday)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0) vs. Adel ADM (1-3)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) at No. 7 Grinnell (4-1)

No. 2 Harlan (5-0) at Creston/O-M (1-4)

No. 2 Lewis Central (5-0) vs. Denison-Schleswig (1-4)

No. 5 Washington (5-0) vs. Burlington (1-3)

No. 6 Davenport Assumption beat Clinton, 63-6 (Thursday)

No. 7 Grinnell (4-1) vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) at Sioux City Heelan (1-4)

No. 9 Webster City (5-0) at Gilbert (3-1)

No. 10 Decorah (5-0) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-3)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (5-0) vs. Albia (2-3)

No. 2 Williamsburg (5-0) at Eddyville EBF (2-2)

No. 3 West Lyon (5-0) at Sioux Center (4-1)

No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR (5-0) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (0-5)

No. 5 Waukon (3-1) vs. Crestwood (2-2)

No. 6 Mount Vernon (5-0) at No. 8 Solon (3-2)

No. 7 Monticello (4-0) at No. 10 Camanche (4-1)

No. 8 Solon (3-2) vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon (5-0)

No. 8 West Marshall (4-1) vs. Clear Lake (1-4)

No. 10 Camanche (4-1) vs. No. 7 Monticello (4-0)

No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (4-1) at Algona (2-3)

No. 10 Spirit Lake (3-2) is idle

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (5-0) at No. 2 Underwood (5-0)

No. 2 Underwood (5-0) vs. No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (5-0)

No. 3 Van Meter (5-0) at Carroll Kuemper (1-4)

No. 4 Sigourney-Keota (5-0) vs. Mediapolis (4-1)

No. 5 South Hamilton (5-0) at East Marshall (2-3)

No. 6 Emmetsburg (4-0) vs. No. 10 West Sioux (4-1)

No. 7 Southeast Valley (5-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-4)

No. 8 Pleasantville (5-0) vs. Pella Christian (2-3)

No. 8 South Central Calhoun (4-1) is idle

No. 10 West Sioux (4-1) at No. 6 Emmetsburg (4-0)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (5-0) at North Tama (1-4)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (4-1) at Columbus Community (2-3)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (5-0) at Mason City Newman (4-1)

No. 4 South Winneshiek (5-0) at No. 7 MFL MarMac (4-1)

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0) vs. Bellevue (2-1) (Saturday)

No. 6 Wapsie Valley (4-1) vs. Postville (0-5)

No. 7 MFL MarMac (4-1) vs. No. 4 South Winneshiek (5-0)

No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (4-1) vs. West Monona (3-2)

No. 9 West Hancock (4-1) vs. North Union (1-4)

No. 10 West Fork (3-1) at Lake Mills (3-2)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (3-0) at No. 6 Easton Valley (5-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0) at No. 8 Newell-Fonda (5-0)

No. 3 Audubon (5-0) is idle

No. 4 Anita CAM (5-0) is idle

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (3-0) is idle

No. 6 Easton Valley (5-0) vs. No. 1 Don Bosco (3-0)

No. 7 Montezuma (5-0) at WACO (3-2)

No. 8 Newell-Fonda (5-0) vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0)

No. 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0) at Stanton/Essex (3-1)

No. 10 Janesville (4-1) vs. Turkey Valley (2-2)

