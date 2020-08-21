Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: The Gazette's 2020 preseason poll

Dowling, Pella, Waukon, OABCIG, Regina, Don Bosco are No. 1

Iowa City Regina's Ashton Cook (6) passes the ball in the first half of their Class 1A semifinal game last year. The Reg
Iowa City Regina's Ashton Cook (6) passes the ball in the first half of their Class 1A semifinal game last year. The Regals are ranked No. 1 in Class A in the preseason Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

From April to August, not much changed. Last spring, when there were no high school sports and very little of anything to cover, we conducted an offseason football poll. The “official” Gazette/KGYM poll is revealed today, and it pretty much mirrors the spring result.

West Des Moines Dowling, Pella, Waukon, Ida Grove OABCIG, Iowa City Regina and Don Bosco are the consensus No. 1 teams.

The only change at the top of any class came in Class 4A. In April, it was a dead heat between Dowling and Ankeny.

In today’s balloting, Dowling — the seven-time defending champion — edges Ankeny by a 55-54 verdict. The Maroons were 12-1 last season; the Hawks were 7-4.

West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Falls and Waukee round out the top five. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is sixth.

Pella is a unanimous pick as the top team in 3A. The Dutch were 8-3 and quarterfinalists last season. Dallas Center-Grimes is No. 2, followed by Grinnell, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Lewis Central.

Xavier won 3A titles in 2017 and 2018. Last year’s champion, Western Dubuque, is tied for eighth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Waukon was the 2A runner-up last season and, with champion OABCIG dropping to Class 1A, the Indians are the heir apparent this fall. Monroe PCM opens at No. 2, then it’s Spirit Lake, Williamsburg and Clear Lake.

Led by University of Iowa quarterback commit Cooper DeJean, OABCIG is a unanimous No. 1 selection in 1A. South Central Calhoun is next, followed by West Branch, Underwood and Dike-New Hartford.

Formerly a state powerhouse in 2A, and then 1A, Regina now resides in Class A. The Regals edged Grundy Center, 59-55, in the balloting. Grundy Center was the “A” runner-up in 2019. Saint Ansgar is No. 3, with Edgewood-Colesburg and Wapsie Valley sharing the fourth spot.

Don Bosco won the 8-Player title last year and is a fairly substantial favorite to repeat. Remsen St. Mary’s, a semifinalist last year, is No. 2. Audubon and Anita CAM are tied for third, and Fremont-Mills is No. 5.

Pollsters are Jeff Johnson, K.J. Pilcher, Jeff Linder and Nathan Ford of The Gazette, Andy Krutsinger of the Southeast Iowa Union and Scott Unash of KGYM Radio.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Dowling

55 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 12-1, 4A state champion
Week 1: at Indianola
 
2.

Ankeny

54 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial
 
3.

West Des Moines Valley

45 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

Last year: 12-1, 4A state runner-up
Week 1: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
 
4.

Cedar Falls

35 points
Last year: 10-1, 4A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Dubuque Senior
 
5.

Waukee

28 points
Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

25 points
Last year: 10-2, 4A semifinalist
Week 1: at Cedar Rapids Prairie
 
7.

Southeast Polk

24 points
Last year: 7-3, 4A playoff qualifier
Week 1: at No. 5 Waukee
 
8.

Bettendorf

14 points
Last year: 9-3, 4A semifinalist
Week 1: at Washington
 
9.

Urbandale

11 points
Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Johnston
 
10.

Ankeny Centennial

10 points
Last year: 8-2, 4A playoff qualifier
Week 1: at No. 2 Ankeny
 
 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Iowa City West 7, Linn-Mar 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Dubuque Hempstead 4, Johnston 2

 

Class 3A

1.

Pella

60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 8-3, 3A quarterfinalist
Week 1: at No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes
 
2.

Dallas Center-Grimes

43 points
Last year: 9-2, 3A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. No. 1 Pella
 
3.

Grinnell

35 points
Last year: 6-3
Week 1: at No. 6 Harlan
 
4.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

23 points
Last year: 8-2, 3A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque
 
5.

Lewis Central

22 points
Last year: 10-2, 3A semifinalist
Week 1: vs. A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert
 
6.

Harlan

19 points
Last year: 7-3, 3A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. No. 3 Grinnell
 
6.

North Scott

19 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 9-2, 3A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Muscatine
 
8.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

15 points
Last year: 10-2, 3A semifinalist
Week 1: vs. Sioux City West
 
8.

West Delaware

15 points
Last year: 5-4
Week 0: at Anamosa
Week 1: vs. Dubuque Wahlert
 
8.

Western Dubuque

15 points
Last year: 13-0, 3A state champion
Week 1: at No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier
 
 

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek Amana 14, Washington 13, Carlisle 12, Norwalk 9, Adel ADM 7, Bondurant-Farrar 4, Nevada 4, Webster City 4, Carroll 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Waukon

56 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 12-1, 2A state runner-up
Week 1: at Decorah
 
2.

Monroe PCM

48 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 8-3, 2A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Newton
 
3.

Spirit Lake

39 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 6-4, 2A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. 1A No. 10 West Sioux
 
4.

Williamsburg

37 points
Last year: 8-4, 2A semifinalist
Week 1: at No. 6 Solon
 
5.

Clear Lake

27 points
Last year: 10-1, 2A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
 
6.

Solon

23 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last year: 12-1, 3A state runner-up
Week 1: vs. No. 4 Williamsburg
 
7.

Algona

20 points
Last year: 11-1, 2A semifinalist
Week 1: vs. Humboldt
 
8.

West Lyon

15 points
Last year: 12-1, 1A state champion
Week 1: at Storm Lake
 
9.

Sioux Center

13 points
Last year: 5-4
Week 1: vs. Le Mars
 
10.

West Marshall

10 points
Last year: 6-4, 2A quarterfinalist
Week 1: at Gilbert
 
 

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Unity Christian 8, Mid-Prairie 7, New Hampton 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Monticello 4, Independence 3, Albia 2, Camanche 1, Des Moines Christian 1

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 13-0, 2A state champion
Week 1: at Ridge View
 
2.

South Central Calhoun

39 points
Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Carroll Kuemper
 
3.

West Branch

34 points
Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist
Week 1: vs. Tipton
 
4.

Underwood

33 points
Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. Atlantic
 
5.

Dike-New Hartford

32 points
Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist
Week 1: at Oskaloosa
 
6.

Panorama

26 points
Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. A No. 2 Grundy Center
 
7.

Van Meter

20 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 12-1, 1A state runner-up
Week 1: at Winterset
 
8.

Osage

17 points
Last year: 5-5, 1A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. A No. 3 Saint Ansgar
 
9.

Sigourney-Keota

16 points
Last year: 8-1
Week 1: at Mid-Prairie
 
10.

West Sioux

13 points
Last year: 10-2, 1A semifinalist
Week 1: at 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake
 
10.

Western Christian

13 points
Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
 
 

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 7, Belmond-Klemme 6, South Hamilton 3, Southeast Valley 3, Guthrie Center ACGC 2, Hinton 2, Mediapolis 1

 

Class A

1.

Iowa City Regina

59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 9-3, 1A semifinalist
Week 1: vs. Dyersville Beckman
 
2.

Grundy Center

55 points (1 No. 1 vote)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 11-2, A state runner-up
Week 1: at 1A No. 6 Panorama
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

37 points
Last year: 11-1, A semifinalist
Week 1: at 1A No. 8 Osage
 
4.

Edgewood-Colesburg

30 points
Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier
Week 1: at Clayton Ridge
 
5.

Wapsie Valley

30 points
Last year: 5-4
Week 1: at Denver
 
6.

West Hancock

23 points
Last year: 13-0, A state champion
Week 1: vs. Garner GHV
 
7.

Council Bluffs St. Albert

22 points
Last year: 5-4
Week 1: at 3A No. 5 Lewis Central
 
8.

Woodbury Central

21 points
Last year: 10-2, A semifinalist
Week 1: at Lawton-Bronson
 
9.

South Winneshiek

20 points
Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. North Fayette Valley
 
10.

Belle Plaine

9 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier
Week 1: at Lisbon
 
 

Others receiving votes: North Tama 8, Lisbon 7, Algona Garrigan 3, East Buchanan 3, Bellevue 2

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last year: 13-0, 8-Player state champion
Week 1: at West Central
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

54 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last year: 11-1, 8-Player semifinalist
Week 1: vs. River Valley
 
3.

Anita CAM

35 points
Last year: 8-3, 8-Player quarterfinalist
Week 1: at Griswold
 
3.

Audubon

35 points
Last year: 12-2, 8-Player state runner-up
Week 1: vs. Exira-EHK
 
5.

Fremont-Mills

32 points
Last year: 7-2, 8-Player quarterfinalist
Week 1: at Bedford
 
6.

Harris-Lake Park

25 points
Last year: 8-2, 8-Player playoff qualifier
Week 1: at Newell-Fonda
 
7.

Montezuma

14 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year: 6-3
Week 1: at Twin Cedars
 
8.

Springville

12 points
Last year: 7-3
Week 1: vs. Central City
 
9.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

11 points
Last year: 7-3, 8-Player playoff qualifier
Week 1: vs. Meskwaki
 
10.

Easton Valley

10 points
Last year: 9-2, 8-Player quarterfinalist
Week 1: at No. 10 Janesville
 
10.

Janesville

10 points
Last year: 6-3
Week 1: vs. No. 10 Easton Valley
 
 

Others receiving votes: BGM 8, Ackley AGWSR 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Rockford 4, HLV 3, Turkey Valley 2, Newell-Fonda 1, Northwood-Kensett 1

 

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City Regina football carries 'quiet confidence' with No. 1 preseason ranking

Cedar Rapids Jefferson won't leave Kingston Stadium much this football season

Cedar Rapids Prairie TE Gabe Burkle has big season in mind after recruiting picked up

Iowa high school football Week 0 schedule: Aug. 21 games, capsules

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County residents can seek federal aid for derecho recovery

72% of University of Iowa undergrad classes move online for fall

15,000 without power in Linn County Thursday night

Schools affected by derecho expect remote learning proclamation exception from Gov. Reynolds

UI apologizes after COVID-19-positive student details 'awful' quarantine experience

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.