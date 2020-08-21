Iowa high school football rankings: The Gazette's 2020 preseason poll

From April to August, not much changed. Last spring, when there were no high school sports and very little of anything to cover, we conducted an offseason football poll. The “official” Gazette/KGYM poll is revealed today, and it pretty much mirrors the spring result.

West Des Moines Dowling, Pella, Waukon, Ida Grove OABCIG, Iowa City Regina and Don Bosco are the consensus No. 1 teams.

The only change at the top of any class came in Class 4A. In April, it was a dead heat between Dowling and Ankeny.

In today’s balloting, Dowling — the seven-time defending champion — edges Ankeny by a 55-54 verdict. The Maroons were 12-1 last season; the Hawks were 7-4.

West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Falls and Waukee round out the top five. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is sixth.

Pella is a unanimous pick as the top team in 3A. The Dutch were 8-3 and quarterfinalists last season. Dallas Center-Grimes is No. 2, followed by Grinnell, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Lewis Central.

Xavier won 3A titles in 2017 and 2018. Last year’s champion, Western Dubuque, is tied for eighth.

Waukon was the 2A runner-up last season and, with champion OABCIG dropping to Class 1A, the Indians are the heir apparent this fall. Monroe PCM opens at No. 2, then it’s Spirit Lake, Williamsburg and Clear Lake.

Led by University of Iowa quarterback commit Cooper DeJean, OABCIG is a unanimous No. 1 selection in 1A. South Central Calhoun is next, followed by West Branch, Underwood and Dike-New Hartford.

Formerly a state powerhouse in 2A, and then 1A, Regina now resides in Class A. The Regals edged Grundy Center, 59-55, in the balloting. Grundy Center was the “A” runner-up in 2019. Saint Ansgar is No. 3, with Edgewood-Colesburg and Wapsie Valley sharing the fourth spot.

Don Bosco won the 8-Player title last year and is a fairly substantial favorite to repeat. Remsen St. Mary’s, a semifinalist last year, is No. 2. Audubon and Anita CAM are tied for third, and Fremont-Mills is No. 5.

Pollsters are Jeff Johnson, K.J. Pilcher, Jeff Linder and Nathan Ford of The Gazette, Andy Krutsinger of the Southeast Iowa Union and Scott Unash of KGYM Radio.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Dowling 55 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last year: 12-1, 4A state champion

Week 1: at Indianola 2. Ankeny 54 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial 3. West Des Moines Valley 45 points Last year: 12-1, 4A state runner-up

Week 1: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Falls 35 points Last year: 10-1, 4A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Dubuque Senior 5. Waukee 28 points Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25 points Last year: 10-2, 4A semifinalist

Week 1: at Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Southeast Polk 24 points Last year: 7-3, 4A playoff qualifier

Week 1: at No. 5 Waukee 8. Bettendorf 14 points Last year: 9-3, 4A semifinalist

Week 1: at Washington 9. Urbandale 11 points Last year: 7-4, 4A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Johnston 10. Ankeny Centennial 10 points Last year: 8-2, 4A playoff qualifier

Week 1: at No. 2 Ankeny

Others receiving votes: Iowa City West 7, Linn-Mar 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Dubuque Hempstead 4, Johnston 2

Class 3A

1. Pella 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last year: 8-3, 3A quarterfinalist

Week 1: at No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 43 points Last year: 9-2, 3A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. No. 1 Pella 3. Grinnell 35 points Last year: 6-3

Week 1: at No. 6 Harlan 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 23 points Last year: 8-2, 3A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. No. 8 Western Dubuque 5. Lewis Central 22 points Last year: 10-2, 3A semifinalist

Week 1: vs. A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 6. Harlan 19 points Last year: 7-3, 3A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Muscatine 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 points Last year: 10-2, 3A semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Muscatine 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 points Last year: 10-2, 3A semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Sioux City West 8. West Delaware 15 points Last year: 5-4

Week 0: at Anamosa

Week 1: vs. Dubuque Wahlert 8. Western Dubuque 15 points Last year: 13-0, 3A state champion

Week 1: at No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek Amana 14, Washington 13, Carlisle 12, Norwalk 9, Adel ADM 7, Bondurant-Farrar 4, Nevada 4, Webster City 4, Carroll 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 56 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last year: 12-1, 2A state runner-up

Week 1: at Decorah 2. Monroe PCM 48 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last year: 8-3, 2A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Newton 3. Spirit Lake 39 points Last year: 6-4, 2A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. 1A No. 10 West Sioux 4. Williamsburg 37 points Last year: 8-4, 2A semifinalist

Week 1: at No. 6 Solon 5. Clear Lake 27 points Last year: 10-1, 2A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg 6. Solon 23 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 12-1, 3A state runner-up

Week 1: vs. No. 4 Williamsburg 7. Algona 20 points Last year: 11-1, 2A semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Humboldt 8. West Lyon 15 points Last year: 12-1, 1A state champion

Week 1: at Storm Lake 9. Sioux Center 13 points Last year: 5-4

Week 1: vs. Le Mars 10. West Marshall 10 points Last year: 6-4, 2A quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Unity Christian 8, Mid-Prairie 7, New Hampton 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Monticello 4, Independence 3, Albia 2, Camanche 1, Des Moines Christian 1

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last year: 13-0, 2A state champion

Week 1: at Ridge View 2. South Central Calhoun 39 points Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Carroll Kuemper 3. West Branch 34 points Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist

Week 1: vs. Tipton 4. Underwood 33 points Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Atlantic 5. Dike-New Hartford 32 points Last year: 10-1, 1A quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Oskaloosa 6. Panorama 26 points Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. A No. 2 Grundy Center 7. Van Meter 20 points Last year: 12-1, 1A state runner-up

Week 1: at Winterset 8. Osage 17 points Last year: 5-5, 1A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. A No. 3 Saint Ansgar 9. Sigourney-Keota 16 points Last year: 8-1

Week 1: at Mid-Prairie 10. West Sioux 13 points Last year: 10-2, 1A semifinalist

Week 1: at 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake 10. Western Christian 13 points Last year: 8-2, 1A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 7, Belmond-Klemme 6, South Hamilton 3, Southeast Valley 3, Guthrie Center ACGC 2, Hinton 2, Mediapolis 1

Class A

1. Iowa City Regina 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last year: 9-3, 1A semifinalist

Week 1: vs. Dyersville Beckman 2. Grundy Center 55 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 11-2, A state runner-up

Week 1: at 1A No. 6 Panorama 3. Saint Ansgar 37 points Last year: 11-1, A semifinalist

Week 1: at 1A No. 8 Osage 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 30 points Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Clayton Ridge 5. Wapsie Valley 30 points Last year: 5-4

Week 1: at Denver 6. West Hancock 23 points Last year: 13-0, A state champion

Week 1: vs. Garner GHV 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 22 points Last year: 5-4

Week 1: at 3A No. 5 Lewis Central 8. Woodbury Central 21 points Last year: 10-2, A semifinalist

Week 1: at Lawton-Bronson 9. South Winneshiek 20 points Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. North Fayette Valley 10. Belle Plaine 9 points Last year: 7-3, A playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Lisbon

Others receiving votes: North Tama 8, Lisbon 7, Algona Garrigan 3, East Buchanan 3, Bellevue 2

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last year: 13-0, 8-Player state champion

Week 1: at West Central 2. Remsen St. Mary's 54 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last year: 11-1, 8-Player semifinalist

Week 1: vs. River Valley 3. Anita CAM 35 points Last year: 8-3, 8-Player quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Griswold 3. Audubon 35 points Last year: 12-2, 8-Player state runner-up

Week 1: vs. Exira-EHK 5. Fremont-Mills 32 points Last year: 7-2, 8-Player quarterfinalist

Week 1: at Bedford 6. Harris-Lake Park 25 points Last year: 8-2, 8-Player playoff qualifier

Week 1: at Newell-Fonda 7. Montezuma 14 points ADVERTISEMENT Last year: 6-3

Week 1: at Twin Cedars 8. Springville 12 points Last year: 7-3

Week 1: vs. Central City 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11 points Last year: 7-3, 8-Player playoff qualifier

Week 1: vs. Meskwaki 10. Easton Valley 10 points Last year: 9-2, 8-Player quarterfinalist

Week 1: at No. 10 Janesville 10. Janesville 10 points Last year: 6-3

Week 1: vs. No. 10 Easton Valley

Others receiving votes: BGM 8, Ackley AGWSR 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Rockford 4, HLV 3, Turkey Valley 2, Newell-Fonda 1, Northwood-Kensett 1

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com