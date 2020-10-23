Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs: Second-round scores, updates, live streams

Kolby Kucera of Iowa City High goes in to pick up the fumble caused by Sam Carlson on Abaya Selema of Ottumwa during the
Kolby Kucera of Iowa City High goes in to pick up the fumble caused by Sam Carlson on Abaya Selema of Ottumwa during the second half of play at Bates Field on Friday, October 16, 2020. The Little Hawks advance to the second round of the playoff with a 41-16 win over the Bulldogs. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)
The Gazette

The second round of the expanded Iowa high school football playoffs sees many of the state’s top teams begin their postseason treks Friday night.

There are 16 games in each of the six classes, with the winners set to advance to a third round that will feature new brackets released Saturday morning by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

» Live scoreboard: Track every game in the Gazette area

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

» Meaningful message motivates Iowa City Regina’s Theo Kolie

Second-round schedule

All games kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 4A

Ankeny Centennial (1-5) at Sioux City East (6-1)

Fort Dodge (3-4) at Waterloo West (3-4)

Cedar Rapids Washington (3-4) at No. 10 Cedar Falls (4-2) — Watch Live ($)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3) at Dubuque Senior (4-3), 8 p.m. — Watch Live

Iowa City Liberty (2-2) at No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (6-1), 5 p.m. — Watch Live

Davenport North (3-3) at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2)

Iowa City High (2-3) at No. 5 Iowa City West (4-0) — Watch Live

Muscatine (3-4) at Bettendorf (4-2)

Davenport Central (2-6) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (7-0)

Linn-Mar (1-4) at No. 4 Waukee (5-2) — Watch Live

Indianola (3-4) at Johnston (3-4)

Ames (2-4) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (6-0) — Watch Live

Marshalltown (3-4) at No. 8 Urbandale (5-1)

Council Bluffs Jefferson (2-5) at No. 3 Ankeny (6-1)

Sioux City North (3-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (5-1) — Watch Live

West Des Moines Valley (2-4) at Council Bluffs Lincoln (5-2)

 

CLASS 3A

Denison-Schleswig (2-5) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)

Humboldt (5-3) at Spencer (5-2)

Storm Lake (3-5) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-2)

Mason City (3-3) at No. 6 Webster City (7-0)

Dubuque Wahlert (5-2) at Decorah (6-1)

Western Dubuque (5-3) at No. 9 West Delaware (8-1)

Marion (3-4) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)

DeWitt Central (5-3) at No. 5 Davenport Assumption (7-0)

Mount Pleasant (4-3) at No. 8 North Scott (4-1)

Keokuk (4-3) at No. 4 Washington (7-0)

Fort Madison (7-1) at Grinnell (6-2) — Watch Live

Carlisle (5-3) at No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0)

Winterset (6-2) at No. 10 Pella (5-2) — Watch Live

Nevada (6-2) vs. Ballard (7-1) (at Boone)

Bondurant-Farrar (5-3) at No. 2 Harlan (7-0)

Norwalk (2-5) at No. 7 Lewis Central (6-1) — Watch Live

 

CLASS 2A

Unity Christian (5-3) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) — Watch Live

Sioux Center (6-2) at No. 5 West Lyon (6-1) — Watch Live

Clear Lake (3-5) at No. 8 Spirit Lake (4-2)

Algona (4-3) at No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (6-1) — Watch Live

Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3) at Independence (5-1)

Forest City (4-2) at No. 4 Waukon (5-1)

Anamosa (3-5) at No. 9 Camanche (6-1)

Crestwood (4-3) at Monticello (5-1)

Oelwein (3-5) at No. 6 Solon (5-2)

West Liberty (4-2) at No. 10 Mount Vernon (7-1)

West Burlington/Notre Dame (4-4) at No. 2 Williamsburg (7-0)

Tipton (4-3) at Mid-Prairie (4-3)

Centerville (5-3) at No. 7 West Marshall (6-1)

Saydel (4-4) at No. 1 Monroe PCM (7-0)

Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Atlantic (6-1)

Clarinda (4-4) at Greene County (6-2)

 

CLASS 1A

Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-2) at No. 8 West Sioux (5-2)

Carroll Kuemper (2-6) at No. 9 Emmetsburg (6-1)

Treynor (5-3) at Western Christian (4-3)

Belmond-Klemme (3-4) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (7-0)

South Hardin (6-2) at No. 4 South Hamilton (7-0)

Dike-New Hartford (6-2) at No. 7 South Central Calhoun (6-1)

Osage (3-4) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (6-1) — Watch Live

Durant (4-3) at Dyersville Beckman (5-2)

Denver (5-3) at Cascade (6-2)

Mediapolis (6-2) at West Branch (5-2)

Cardinal (5-3) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (7-0)

Panorama (6-2) at Pella Christian (5-3)

Guthrie Center ACGC (4-4) at No. 2 Van Meter (7-0)

Interstate 35 (6-2) at Mount Ayr (6-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-2) at No. 5 Underwood (7-1)

East Sac County (3-5) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (7-0)

 

CLASS A

Ridge View (5-2) at South O’Brien (5-3)

Le Mars Gehlen (4-3) at Hartley HMS (6-2)

Madrid (3-3) at No. 9 West Hancock (7-1)

Ogden (3-3) at No. 1 Grundy Center (7-0)

West Fork (5-2) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (7-0)

Lake Mills (5-3) at No. 7 South Winneshiek (7-1)

Mason City Newman (6-2) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (7-1)

Clayton Ridge (3-5) at No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

East Buchanan (3-5) at No. 5 MFL MarMac (7-1)

Maquoketa Valley (2-6) at Lisbon (6-2)

Alburnett (5-2) at Belle Plaine (6-2)

Wapello (4-3) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (6-1)

Nodaway Valley (3-5) at Earlham (4-1)

Woodbury Central (5-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (5-2)

No. 10 Oakland Riverside (7-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-2)

IKM-Manning (3-5) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (6-1)

 

8-PLAYER

West Harrison (4-4) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0)

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at No. 9 Newell-Fonda (7-1)

Harris-Lake Park (5-2) at No. 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0)

North Iowa (5-2) at Tripoli (6-1)

Lansing Kee (5-3) at No. 10 Janesville (7-1)

Ackley AGWSR (5-3) at No. 1 Don Bosco (6-0)

Springville (6-2) at No. 7 Easton Valley (7-1) — Watch Live

Baxter (4-4) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)

HLV (5-3) at BGM (7-1)

Lone Tree (4-3) at No. 5 Montezuma (7-0)

New London (6-1) at English Valleys (7-1)

Lamoni (6-2) at Southeast Warren (7-1)

Collins-Maxwell (3-5) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0)

East Mills (5-3) at No. 3 Audubon (6-0)

Stanton/Essex (4-3) at No. 4 Anita CAM (7-0)

Woodbine (6-1) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (4-1)

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

