Efficient Iowa City West stops City High in Class 4A football postseason

IOWA CITY — The methodical method proved to work well for Iowa City West.

The Trojan offense didn’t do anything spectacular, but it was supremely efficient in Friday night’s Class 4A second-round playoff game with in-town rival Iowa City High at Trojan Field.

West had only four drives in the first half, but scored on each of the four, building a 28-0 lead at the break en route to a 35-7 victory.

Coach Garrett Hartwig’s team (5-0) advances on to the third round next Friday night. Those pairings will be announced on Saturday.

City High, which also lost to West, 56-20, in the regular season, retires at 2-4.

West dominated on the ground, rushing for 240 yards as a team. Hartwig said that is important at this time of the year.

“It was playoff football,” he said. “It’s always hard to beat an opponent twice, especially when they are a rival and well-coached like City.”

City High was able to sustain some drives, but bogged down a couple times, seeing one drive end inside the 20 on a fumble. That allowed West to simply drive the ball down the field, eating up big amounts of clock.

“We know what kind of defense City is going to run, and all we tried to do was execute,” said West senior Trey King, who ran for 105 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. “The fact they focus on (West quarterback Marcus Morgan) really opens up the running game for all of us.”

Morgan had a pedestrian game, by his standards. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and carried just four times for 12 yards.

“We’re not just a passing team,” Morgan said. “I think we show that week in and week out that we can be pretty balanced. It helps having so many options to go to.”

The only real down stat on the game for West was penalties. The Trojans were flagged nine times for 84 yards. Hartwig knows that must be corrected before next week.

“It was not acceptable on our end,” he said of the penalties. “We need to work on that before next week.”

Hartwig added that the game almost seemed like a third opening night for his squad.

“We had an official week 1, then we’ve had three unofficial week ones,” he said, referring to the COVID-19-related stoppages, then having a bye last week. “We saw some week 1-type mistakes show up. We’re hoping to make a week two jump next week like you would see at the start of a season.

City High averted the shutout when Joey Bouska scored on an 11-yard run with just over three minutes remaining.

AT IOWA CITY WEST

ICH ICW

First downs 10 18

Rushes-yards 33-137 36-240

Passing yards 40 115

Comp-Att-Int 4-12-1 10-13-0

Punts-Avg. 1-24.0 1-50.0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0

Penalties-Yards 1-15 9-84

Iowa City High 0 0 0 7 — 7

Iowa City West 14 14 0 7 — 35

ICW — Marcus Morgan 2 run (Owen Smith kick)

ICW — Grahm Goring 6 pass from Marcus Morgan (Smith kick)

ICW — Taylon Mann 1 (Smith kick)

ICW — Trey King 4 run (Smith kick)

ICW — Damarion Williams 14 run (Smith kick)

ICH — Joey Bouska 11 run (Kongalo Mwenemkamba kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - IC High: Joey Bouska 13-64, Raph Hamilton 14-64, Gable Mitchell 2-13, Ben Kueter 3-6. Team 1-(minus 5). IC West: Marcus Morgan 4-12, Trey King 17-105, Taylon Mann 4-13, Fabian Brown 10-86, Grahm Goring 1-9, Nicholas McDonnell 1-0, Damarion Williams 1-14, Davontae Morris 2-1.

PASSING - IC High: Raph Hamilton 4-12-1-40. IC West: Marcus Morgan 10-13-0-115.

RECEIVING - IC High: Kolby Kucera 4-40. IC. West: Grahm Goering 2-19, Damarion Williams 3-39, Trey King 2-46, Mikey Brown 3-11.