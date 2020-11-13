Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The Iowa high school state football playoffs continue Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with semifinal games in Class A and Class 4A.

State football coverage

» Feature: For Iowa City Regina QB Ashton Cook, it’s not ALL about football

» Preview: A closer look at Gazette area semifinal games

» Attendance update: IHSSA restricting attendance to 2,400 fans per game

» Thursday's roundup: 8-Player and Class 3A semifinal scores, stats and more

» 108-94! Remsen St. Mary's outscores Montezuma in wild 8-Player semifinal

» North Scott knocks off No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 3A

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Watch state football live

You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

Android

iOS

Watch via TV apps:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Watch on cable TV:

MC22 (Mediacom)

Aureon

Long Lines

Premier Communications

Friday’s state football schedule

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa City Regina (9-1), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Grundy Center (10-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-2), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. No. 6 Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ankeny (9-1) vs. No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Live updates