No. 1 Waukon advances to Class 2A championship game with another Dome win over Williamsburg

CEDAR FALLS — Two years ago, Waukon defeated Williamsburg for its first state football title.

The Indians have another shot at a championship trophy and it came at the expense of the Raiders again.

Dawson Baures scored two touchdowns and top-ranked Waukon topped No. 9 Williamsburg 32-14 in a Class 2A state football semifinal Saturday night at the UNI-Dome. The Indians (12-0) will face No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG Friday at 1 p.m.

Waukon advanced to the championship for the second time in three seasons. The Indians have reached the title game three times since 2013.

Bookend touchdowns by Baures helped put Waukon in front early and seal the victory late.

He received the opening handoff of the Indians’ second possession and bolted off left tackle for a 78-yard score.

Baures also punched in a 1-yard TD run with 4:18 left, giving him a game-high 155 yards rushing. Ethan O’Neill added 76 and quarterback Creed Welch had 38.

The Indians doubled their lead by covering 91 yards on just six plays. Welch, who finished with 118 passing yards, completed passes to Baures and Lincoln Snitker for 37 and 9 yards, respectively, to set up O’Neill.

O’Neill received the direct snap, faked a handoff to Welch for some misdirection and capped the drive with a 12-yard TD run. Welch’s pass to Avery Rocksvold made it 16-0 with 6:59 to go before the half.

Williamsburg struggled to move the ball early. The Raiders ran just nine plays through the first three series. They eventually started to click late in the second.

The Raiders drove 78 yards on 14 plays in 6:18. Levi Weldon connected with Austin Burns on a third-and-9 conversion for 19 yards. Weldon added a crucial 8-yard run on fourth-and-7 to extend the drive and set up Kaden Wetjen’s 8-yard TD run.

Wetjen fought off five tacklers to get in the end zone with just 35 seconds left before the half, cutting the deficit to 16-7. He finished with 80 yards of total offense.

Waukon used some razzle dazzle for its first score of the second half. On fourth-and-goal from the 10, Brock Hatlan grabbed a backward pass from Welch and hit Brady Behrend for a TD that snuck through a defender’s hands. The Indians led 24-7 with 1:43 left in the third

Wetjen returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a score to pull the Raiders within 24-14 with 1:30 left in the third.

Williamsburg finishes the season 8-4.

