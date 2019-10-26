Iowa high school football playoffs: Official list of 2019 qualifiers

The 2019 Iowa high school football playoff field is set.

Brackets will be unveiled early Saturday morning, but the IHSAA released the list of qualifiers Friday night after the final regular-season games.

» Week 9 roundup: Final scores, stats and more

Here’s how playoff teams are determined:

• Each class has 16 qualifiers.

• District champions are automatic qualifiers and only one team per district earns an automatic berth. If it’s a two-team tie, the head-to-head winner gets the bid. In the case of a three-team deadlock, the best RPI gets in automatically.

• The rest of the 16-team fields are determined by a Ratings Percentage Index formula, which includes all nine games, not just district games.

• If two teams are directly adjacent in final RPI, and if they played in the regular season, the winner gets the better seed.

Here is the list of qualifiers and their records and RPIs.

Class 4A

District champions

1. West Des Moines Valley (9-0), .7090

2. Cedar Falls (9-0), .6963

3. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1), .6746

4. Ankeny Centennial (8-1), .6809

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1), .6521

10. Waukee (6-3), .5898

13. Linn-Mar (6-3), .5634

At-large qualifiers

6. Southeast Polk (7-2), .6336

7. Bettendorf (7-2), .5972

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), .5964

9. Ankeny (6-3), .5960

11. Fort Dodge (6-3), .5670

12. Urbandale (6-3), .5628

14. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3), .5598

15. Dubuque Senior (5-4), .5460

16. Indianola (6-3), .5386

First 4 out: Sioux City East (.5376), Davenport North (.5256), Johnston (.5101), Iowa City West (.5051)

» Complete RPI

Class 3A

District champions

1. Solon (9-0), .6910

2. Western Dubuque (9-0), .6852

3. Lewis Central (8-1), .6821

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1), .6823

5. Norwalk (8-1), .6775

7. Pella (7-2), .6517

9. North Scott (8-1), .6466

10. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1), .6449

11. Independence (9-0), .6399

At-large qualifiers

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), .6612

8. Harlan (7-2), .6487

12. Glenwood (7-2), .6360

13. Washington (7-2), .6291

14. Carlisle (7-2), .6243

15. Iowa City Liberty (7-2), .5989

16. Oskaloosa (6-3), .5840

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

First 4 out: Mount Pleasant (.5693), Davenport Assumption (.5552), Grinnell (.5497), Keokuk (.5382)

» Complete RPI

Class 2A

District champions

1. Waukon (9-0), .6934

2. Clear Lake (9-0), .6674

3. Algona (9-0), .6632

4. Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0), .6416

6. Benton Community (8-1), .6056

7. West Liberty (6-3), .6027

9. Des Moines Christian (8-1), .5778

11. Williamsburg (6-3), .5777

20. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4), .5425

At-large qualifiers

5. Waterloo Columbus (8-1), .6411

8. Greene County (8-1), .5866

10. Monroe PCM (7-2), .5816

12. West Marshall (6-3), .5754

13. Tipton (6-3), .5747

14. Monticello (6-3), .5701

15. Spirit Lake (6-3), .5688

First 4 out: Iowa Falls-Alden (.5674), Nevada (.5628), Garner GHV (.5619), Camanche (.5440)

» Complete RPI

Class 1A

District champions

1. Van Meter (9-0), .7237

2. West Branch (9-0), .7011

3. West Sioux (8-1), .6869

4. Dike-New Hartford (9-0), .6758

6. South Central Calhoun (9-0), .6636

9. Treynor (9-0), .6416

15. Mediapolis (8-1), .5806

18. Osage (5-4), .5616

20. Pella Christian (5-4), .5526

At-large qualifiers

5. West Lyon (8-1), .6758

7. Western Christian (8-1), .6600

8. Panorama (8-1), .6596

10. Underwood (8-1), .6547

11. Iowa City Regina (7-2), .6397

12. Mount Ayr (7-2), .6241

13. North Linn (7-2), .5912

First 4 out: Guthrie Center ACGC (.5867), Sigourney-Keota (.5728), Unity Christian (.5718), South Hamilton (.5583)

» Complete RPI

Class A

District champions

1. West Hancock (9-0), .6715

2. MFL MarMac (9-0), .6524

3. Saint Ansgar (9-0), .65141

4. North Tama (9-0), .65138

6. Woodbury Central (8-1), .6250

8. Earlham (8-1), .6172

9. South O’Brien (8-1), .6012

10. Belle Plaine (7-2), .5958

13. IKM-Manning (6-3), .5797

30. Central Decatur (5-4), .5017

At-large qualifiers

5. Grundy Center (8-1), .6348

7. BGM (8-1), .6228

11. South Winneshiek (7-2), .5813

12. Westwood (7-2), .5809

14. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2), .5736

15. Tri-Center (6-3), .5667

First 4 out: Hinton (.5540), Durant (.5355), Algona Garrigan (.5312), Council Bluffs St. Albert (.5286)

» Complete RPI

8-Player

District champions

1. Audubon (9-1), .7004

2. Turkey Valley (9-0), .6990

3. Don Bosco (9-0), .6973

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0), .6765

7. Fremont-Mills (6-1), .6336

10. Lamoni (8-1), .6210

11. HLV (7-2), .6157

13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2), .6086

At-large qualifiers

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1), .6689

6. Easton Valley (8-1), .6356

8. Anita CAM (7-2), .6234

9. East Mills (7-2), .6206

12. Harris-Lake Park (8-1), .6128

14. Midland (7-2), .5981

15. New London (7-2), .5937

16. Rockford (7-2), .5891

First 4 out: Springville (.5792), Ackley AGWSR (.5778), Montezuma (.5764), Northwood-Kensett (.5703)

» Complete RPI