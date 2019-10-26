Iowa high school football playoffs: Official list of 2019 qualifiers

The 2019 Iowa high school football playoff field is set.
Brackets will be unveiled early Saturday morning, but the IHSAA released the list of qualifiers Friday night after the final regular-season games.
Here’s how playoff teams are determined:
• Each class has 16 qualifiers.
• District champions are automatic qualifiers and only one team per district earns an automatic berth. If it’s a two-team tie, the head-to-head winner gets the bid. In the case of a three-team deadlock, the best RPI gets in automatically.
• The rest of the 16-team fields are determined by a Ratings Percentage Index formula, which includes all nine games, not just district games.
• If two teams are directly adjacent in final RPI, and if they played in the regular season, the winner gets the better seed.
Here is the list of qualifiers and their records and RPIs.
Class 4A
District champions
1. West Des Moines Valley (9-0), .7090
2. Cedar Falls (9-0), .6963
3. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1), .6746
4. Ankeny Centennial (8-1), .6809
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1), .6521
10. Waukee (6-3), .5898
13. Linn-Mar (6-3), .5634
At-large qualifiers
6. Southeast Polk (7-2), .6336
7. Bettendorf (7-2), .5972
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), .5964
9. Ankeny (6-3), .5960
11. Fort Dodge (6-3), .5670
12. Urbandale (6-3), .5628
14. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3), .5598
15. Dubuque Senior (5-4), .5460
16. Indianola (6-3), .5386
First 4 out: Sioux City East (.5376), Davenport North (.5256), Johnston (.5101), Iowa City West (.5051)
Class 3A
District champions
1. Solon (9-0), .6910
2. Western Dubuque (9-0), .6852
3. Lewis Central (8-1), .6821
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1), .6823
5. Norwalk (8-1), .6775
7. Pella (7-2), .6517
9. North Scott (8-1), .6466
10. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1), .6449
11. Independence (9-0), .6399
At-large qualifiers
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), .6612
8. Harlan (7-2), .6487
12. Glenwood (7-2), .6360
13. Washington (7-2), .6291
14. Carlisle (7-2), .6243
15. Iowa City Liberty (7-2), .5989
16. Oskaloosa (6-3), .5840
First 4 out: Mount Pleasant (.5693), Davenport Assumption (.5552), Grinnell (.5497), Keokuk (.5382)
Class 2A
District champions
1. Waukon (9-0), .6934
2. Clear Lake (9-0), .6674
3. Algona (9-0), .6632
4. Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0), .6416
6. Benton Community (8-1), .6056
7. West Liberty (6-3), .6027
9. Des Moines Christian (8-1), .5778
11. Williamsburg (6-3), .5777
20. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4), .5425
At-large qualifiers
5. Waterloo Columbus (8-1), .6411
8. Greene County (8-1), .5866
10. Monroe PCM (7-2), .5816
12. West Marshall (6-3), .5754
13. Tipton (6-3), .5747
14. Monticello (6-3), .5701
15. Spirit Lake (6-3), .5688
First 4 out: Iowa Falls-Alden (.5674), Nevada (.5628), Garner GHV (.5619), Camanche (.5440)
Class 1A
District champions
1. Van Meter (9-0), .7237
2. West Branch (9-0), .7011
3. West Sioux (8-1), .6869
4. Dike-New Hartford (9-0), .6758
6. South Central Calhoun (9-0), .6636
9. Treynor (9-0), .6416
15. Mediapolis (8-1), .5806
18. Osage (5-4), .5616
20. Pella Christian (5-4), .5526
At-large qualifiers
5. West Lyon (8-1), .6758
7. Western Christian (8-1), .6600
8. Panorama (8-1), .6596
10. Underwood (8-1), .6547
11. Iowa City Regina (7-2), .6397
12. Mount Ayr (7-2), .6241
13. North Linn (7-2), .5912
First 4 out: Guthrie Center ACGC (.5867), Sigourney-Keota (.5728), Unity Christian (.5718), South Hamilton (.5583)
Class A
District champions
1. West Hancock (9-0), .6715
2. MFL MarMac (9-0), .6524
3. Saint Ansgar (9-0), .65141
4. North Tama (9-0), .65138
6. Woodbury Central (8-1), .6250
8. Earlham (8-1), .6172
9. South O’Brien (8-1), .6012
10. Belle Plaine (7-2), .5958
13. IKM-Manning (6-3), .5797
30. Central Decatur (5-4), .5017
At-large qualifiers
5. Grundy Center (8-1), .6348
7. BGM (8-1), .6228
11. South Winneshiek (7-2), .5813
12. Westwood (7-2), .5809
14. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2), .5736
15. Tri-Center (6-3), .5667
First 4 out: Hinton (.5540), Durant (.5355), Algona Garrigan (.5312), Council Bluffs St. Albert (.5286)
8-Player
District champions
1. Audubon (9-1), .7004
2. Turkey Valley (9-0), .6990
3. Don Bosco (9-0), .6973
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0), .6765
7. Fremont-Mills (6-1), .6336
10. Lamoni (8-1), .6210
11. HLV (7-2), .6157
13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2), .6086
At-large qualifiers
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1), .6689
6. Easton Valley (8-1), .6356
8. Anita CAM (7-2), .6234
9. East Mills (7-2), .6206
12. Harris-Lake Park (8-1), .6128
14. Midland (7-2), .5981
15. New London (7-2), .5937
16. Rockford (7-2), .5891
First 4 out: Springville (.5792), Ackley AGWSR (.5778), Montezuma (.5764), Northwood-Kensett (.5703)